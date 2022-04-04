Marshall baseball signee Bryce Blevins of Lawrence County headed a list of high school athletes who produced amazing statistics in the last week.
Bryce Blevins hit three home runs and drove in 10 runs in a 30-0 win over Betsy Layne. The Bulldogs defeated Betsy Layne 30-0 and 15-0.
Fairland pitcher Blake Trevathan threw an immaculate inning — nine pitches, three strikeouts — vs. Russell. Gallia Academy hit three inside-the-park home runs, two by Maddux Camden, in a 12-2 win over Paint Valley.
Fairland’s softball team hit five home runs in a 12-1 victory over Symmes Valley. Bridgeport’s baseball team batted around twice in the same inning in a victory over Lincoln. Herbert Hoover softball coach Missy Smith won her 350th game. Wahama has won 35 straight softball games.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Spring Valley wide receiver Ben Turner (West Liberty); Rock Hill baseball player Joe Pierce (Hocking); Russell volleyball player Sadie Hill (Barton); Lawrence County volleyball star Holly Jordan (Thomas More).
COMMITMENTS: South Point offensive lineman Mo Long (Akron); Cabell Midland swimmer Brandon Workman (WVU Tech); Wheelersburg Alaina Keeney (Thomas More); Fairmont Senior basketball player Marley Washenitz (Pittsburgh); Tolsia girls basketball player Lynndsey Cassell (Kentucky Christian).
VISITS: Huntington High offensive lineman Robby Martin and defensive back Zah Zah Jackson (Marshall) and offensive lineman Will Meadows (West Virginia State); Coal Grove running back Chase Hall (Ohio); Logan girls basketball player Peyton Ilderton (Presbyterian);
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary (Marshall); Cabell Midland offensive linemen Ethan Bills, Isaiah Hagley and Shawn Rouse and running back Zaky Roberts, Spring Valley quarterback Dalton Fouch and Point Pleasant quarterback Evan Roach (West Liberty);
Cabell Midland quarterback Ryan Wolfe (Miami-Ohio); Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Marshall, Yale) and running back Jaquez Keyes (Iowa State); Rock Hill track star Hunter Blagg (Rio Grande); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Marshall).
OFFERS: Keyes (Buffalo, Long Island) and wide receiver Ty Perkins (Air Force), Martin and Jackson (Marshall).
TRANSFER TALK: Former Fairland basketball star Emily Chapman transferred from Cedarville to Wright State. Former Boyd County basketball standout Savannah Wheeler transferred from Marshall to Middle Tennessee. Former Wheelersburg basketball player Tanner Holden transferred from Wright State to Ohio State.
Emily Saunders, who starred in basketball at Wyoming East, is transferring from Tennessee. Former Martin County basketball standout Trey James is transferring from Iona.
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Huntington High girls basketball star Dionna Gray was named the West Virginia player of the year by MaxPreps. Former Wheelersburg basketball star Tanner Holden of Wright State was named to the Lou Henson All-American team.
Soscatee High School in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, named its basketball court after former coach and current Marshall coach Danny D’Antoni. Fairland played its first-ever home night softball game, defeating Meigs 7-3. Rock Hill’s boys and Fairland’s girls won the Ironton Invitational track meet. Coal Grove’s girls won the Jackson Invitational.
Riley Spry of Spring Valley was picked to play in the Scott Brown Classic girls basketball all-star game Saturday in Beckley. Timberwolves coach Bo Miller is an assistant coach in the game. Point Pleasant wrestler Derek Raike won a national championship in the 152-pound class in Virginia Beach, Virginia.