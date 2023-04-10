ONA — Cabell Midland overcame a 3-0 deficit to defeat Capital 14-6 in high school softball Saturday at Paul Adams Field.
The Knights scored in every inning and the Cougars made eight errors.
Capital scored three runs in the top of the first. Cabell Midland responded with two in the bottom of the first and four in the second before the Cougars scored twice in the third to trail 6-4. The Knights then struck for three runs in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth.
Olivia Bell went 3 for 4 with three runs batted in for Cabell Midland. Addi Perdue went 3 for 5 and drove in two runs. Ellie McCormill was 2 for 3 and stole two bases. Kaitlyn Wallis swiped two bags. Haylee Chapman knocked in a pair of runs. Katerina Smith was 2 for 3. Hayley Vaughan was the winning pitcher. Clendenin Reagen went 2 for 3 for Capital.
CAPITAL 302 010 — 6 7 8
CABELL MIDLAND 242 312 — 14 14 5
Reagan, Webb (3) and Nida, Reagan (3); Vaughan and Smith.
Hitting: (C) Reagan 2-3; (CM) Chapman 2 RBI, Perdue 3-5 2 RBI, Wallis 2-4, Bell 3-4 3 RBI, McCormill 2-3, Smith 2-3.
FAIRLAND 3, MEIGS 1: Ciarra Lyon went 2 for 3 and drove in two runs to lead the Dragons by the Marauders at Jim Bailey Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Fairland scored three runs in the sixth inning to rally from a one-run deficit. Aubrey Hayes and Hailey Sammons each went 2 for 3. Kaylee Salyer struck out seven, walked one and allowed three hits to earn the win.
MEIGS 001 000 0 — 1 3 2
FAIRLAND 000 003 x — 3 9 2
Fife and Dugan; Salyers and Black.
Hitting: (M) Davinport 2B; (F) Lyon 2-3 2 rBI, Salyer 2B, Sammons 2-3, Hayes 2-3.
CHESAPEAKE WINS TWO: The Panthers beat Minford 8-7 and South Point 10-1. Chesapeake rallied for four runs in the bottom of the seventh to edge the Falcons. Freshman Addison Maynard went 4 for 4. Hannah Webb homered and was the winning pitcher. Morgan Clark went 3 for 4, Sydney Fuller, Webb and Riley Isaacs all went 2 for 4. For Minford, Addi Lute plated two runs, Joey Neal was 3 for 4, Paige Martin 2 for 3 with two RBI and Harley Lute 2 for 4. Webb was the winning pitcher against the Pointers. McKenna Brown went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs. Kodee Langdon homered for South Point.
First game
MINFORD 011 300 2 — 7 8 1
CHESAPEAKE 010 120 4 — 8 13 1
H. Lute, Akers (7) and Thacker; Perkins, Maynard (2), Webb (4) and Bishop.
Hitting: (M) Neal 3-4 A. Lute 2 RBI, H. Lute 2-4, Martin 2-3 2 RBI; (C) CLark 3-4, Fuller 2-4, Webb 2-4, Isaacs 2-3, Maynard 4-4, Webb 2-4 HR.
Second game
CHESAPEAKE 231 040 0 — 10 9 2
SOUTH POINT 100 000 0 — 1 4 0
Webb and Bishop; Evans and Kleinman.
Hitting: (C) Brown 2-4 3 RBI; (SP) Langdon HR, Staley 2B.
GALLIA ACADEMY 7, IRONTON 4: Ava Angel hit a two-run home run to give the Blue Angels (2-4) a lead they never relinquished in a triumph over the host Fighting Tigers (2-1). Addy Burke went 2 for 4 with a homer and four RBI for Gallia Academy. Khamil Martin and Braylin Wallace each were 3 for 4 for Ironton.
GALLIA ACADEMY 001 400 1 — 7 8 0
IRONTON 001 120 0 — 4 11 0
Mathie and Truance; Sorbilli, Wallace and Brammer.
Hitting: (GA) Burke 2-4 2B HR 4 RBI, Angel HR; (I) MArtin 3-4 3B, Wallace 3-4, Ki. Williams 2B.
SYMMES VALLEY 13, WESTERN-PIKE 0: Jaden McComas pitched a no-hitter, striking out 11, as the Vikings pounded the Indians in Latham, Ohio. A throwing error prevented her from a perfect game.
Brenna Tibbs led off the game with an inside-the-park home run.
Tibbs and Emma Ridenour each went 2 for 4 with a home run.
Addie Ridenour went 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBI.
Savannah Mart was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Desiree Simpson was 2 for 4. McComas knocked in a pair of runs.
Baseball
CABELL MIDLAND 14, WOODROW WILSON 2: The Knights scored 11 runs in the first inning of a rout of the Flying Eagles in Ona to give Hunter McSweeney an easy win. Landon Nida was 2 for 2 with two RBI. Ray Ray Williams went 2 for 3 and drove in two. Luke Samuel and Isaac Petitt each knocked in two. Conner Mollohan went 2 for 3 for Woodrow Wilson.
WOODROW WILSON 101 00 — 2 7 5
CABELL MIDLAND (11)12 0x — 14 11 2
Stratton, Tolliver (1), Warden (2) and Mollohan, Stratton (1); McSweeney, Akers (4) and Samuel, Hicks (4).
Hitting: (WW) Molohan 2-3; (CM) Williams 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Petitt 2 RBI, Samuel 2 RBI, Nida 2-2 2 RBI, Hettlinger 2B.
FAIRLAND 10, MEIGS 0: Niko Kiritsy, Blaze Perry and Cooper Cummings drove in two runs apiece as the Dragons walloped the Marauders at Roger Snyder Field in Rome Township, Ohio. Kiritsy went 4 for 4 with three doubles. Blake Trevathan went 3 for 4. Brycen Hunt struck out 14 in throwing a three-hit shutout.
MEIGS 000 000 — 0 3 0
FAIRLAND 140 203 — 10 12 0
Smith, Whitlach (3) and Martin; Hunt and Cummings.
Hitting: (F) Trevathan 3-4 2B, Perry 2 RBI, Kiritssy 4-4 3 2B 2 RBI, Cummings 2 RBI, Hunt 2B.
SYMMES VALLEY 10, SCIOTOVILLE EAST 0: Willie Jones hurled a three-hitter and knocked in two runs to lift the Vikings over the host Tartans.
Aiden Hieronimus went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Aidan Taylor drove in a pair of runs. Andy Strow was 2 for 4. Ethan Rase was 2 for 3 for Sciotoville East.
SYMMES VALLEY 103 33 — 10 8 1
SCIOTOVILLE EAST 000 00 — 0 3 6
Jones and Hurn; Justice, Rase (4) and Escamilla.
Hitting: (SV) Strow 2-3 2B 2 RBI, Jones 2 RBI, Taylor 2 RBI, Hieronimu 2-3 2B 2 RBI; (SE) Rase 2-3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 16, GREEN 5: The Flyers took advantage of 12 Bobcats errors to improve to 5-1. Jake Stephens earned the win. Evan Balestra went 2 for 4 with two RBI, Mark Hodges drove in two, Brady Medinger went 2 for 4 and Kai Coleman 2 for 5. For Green, Mason Neal went 2 for 2 with two RBI and Landon Kimbler was 2 for 3.
IRONTON ST. JOE 540 214 — 16 11 4
GREEN 032 000 — 5 7 12
Stephens and Balestra; Brannigan, Kimbler (6) and Merrill.
Hitting: (ISJ) Coleman 2-5, Balestra 2-4 2 RBI, Hodges 2 RBI, Medinger 2-4; Kimbler 2-3, Neal 2-2 2 RBI.
FAIRVIEW 10, MENIFEE COUNTY 0: Tamel Smith knocked in two runs as the Eagles clobbered the Wildcats in Westwood, Kentucky.
Izaac Johnson went 3 for 4. Tanner Johnson, Tanner Reihs and Richard Vanhoose, Jeremy Harper and Cameron Harper smacked two hits apiece.
Dustin Allen picked up the win.