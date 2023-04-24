PAINTSVILLE, Ky. — Cabell Midland High School baseball coach Tracy Brumfield won his 400th career game Saturday in an 8-3 triumph over Johnson Central. Brumfield and his dad, George, have a combined 916 victories. George Brumfield coached at Wayne High and is a Cabell Midland assistant.
The Knights scored single runs in each of the first five innings, then three in the sixth. Jack Eastone went 2 for 3 with a home run, a double and two runs batted in. Landon Nida and Isaac Petitt each went 2 for 4. Evan Akers was the winning pitcher.
Earlier in the day, Cabell Midland defeated Belfry 10-0. Porter Adkins picked up the win. Eastone went 2 for 4. Nida, Ben Fulks and Ray Ray Williams knocked in two runs apiece. Jake Varney went 2 for 2 for the Pirates.
First game
BELFRY 000 000 — 0 5 0
CABELL MIDLAND 050 041 — 10 7 0
Banks, Varney (5), Brown (6) and Jude; Adkins, Maynard (6) and Samuel.
Hitting: (B) Varney 2-2 , Stanley 2B; (CM) Nida 2 RBI, Williams 2B 2 RBI, Samuel 3B, Eastone 2-4 Fulks 2 RBI.
Second game
CABELL MIDLAND 111 113 0 — 8 9 1
JOHNSON CENTRAL 000 021 0 — 3 6 2
Akers, Alfrey (5) and Samuel, Hicks (5); Butcher, Morrow (5) and Parks.
FAIRVIEW 4, MORGAN COUNTY 0: Tanner Johnson pitched a two-hit shutout as the Eagles beat the Cougars in Westwood, Kentucky. Tamel Smith went 2 for 4 with two runs batted in.
PIKEVILLE 4, RACELAND 2: Wade Hensley’s two-RBI triple, followed by a run-scoring single by Jack Lowe, lifted the host Panthers over the Rams in the All “A” Classic. Isaac Duty fanned 10 to earn the win. Bradyn Hall went 2 for 3 for Pikeville. Kadin Shore was 2 for 3 for Raceland.
Softball
MEIGS 8, PORTSMOUTH 2: The Marauders overcame a 2-0 deficit to beat the Trojans in Pomeroy, Ohio. Ava Roush knocked in two runs on three hits. Bella Roush smacked two hits to drive in three runs. Lily Dugan swatted three hits.
WAHAMA WINS TWO: The White Falcons won twice in St. Albans, West Virginia, beating the Red Dragons 6-4 and Independence 11-3. In the opener, Mikie Lieving plated four runs with three hits. Elissa Hoffman and Fiona VanMatre each had two hits. Against the Patriots, Lieving’s three hits resulted in a trio of runs batted in. Amber Wolfe whacked two hits for three RBI. Kalyn Christian drove in two runs.
Track
RIVERSIDE PT INVITATIONAL: Chesapeake’s girls and Rock Hill’s boys won titles at the Fairland Riverside Physical Therapy Invitational at Jim Mayo Memorial Stadium in Rome Township, Ohio.
The Panthers won by the slimmest of margins, edging South Point 113.5 to 113. Ignite was third with 68 points followed by Ironton with 67, South Gallia 62, Fairland 59, Rock Hill 57.5, Eastern-Meigs 41, Portsmouth 33.5 and Gallia Academy 28.5
Chesapeake combined Lauren Pater, Abbey Isaacs, Robin Isaacs and Emily Duncan to win the 4x100 in 54.55. Duncan won the high jump at 5 feet and the long jump at 15-8.5.
Rock Hill’s boys finished with 125.5 points. South Point was runner-up with 97.5. Fairland placed third with 90, ahead of Chesapeake with 88. Waverly 53, Portsmouth 50.5, Ironton 46, Eastern-Meigs 40, South Gallia 32.5, Ignite 27 and Fairland B 13.
The Redmen’s Izaak Cox won the 200-meter dash in 22.58 and the long jump at 22-8. Temmate Brayden Adams took the 400 in 53.48. Rock Hill won the 4x800 relay as Sam Simpson, Nixon Snavely, Isaac Phillips and Connor Blagg teamed up to run 8:57.89.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.