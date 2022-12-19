A trio of Ironton football stars said they'll sign national letters of intent on Wednesday and a fourth might join them at an NCAA Division I program.
Marshall University offered linebacker Lincoln Barnes a preferred walk-on opportunity. The 6-foot, 195-pound senior said he is "blessed" and thanked Thundering Herd coaches for the opportunity.
The speedy Barnes made 108 tackles, 14 for losses, last season to help the Fighting Tigers to an Ohio Valley Conference championship, a 15-1 record and a spot in the Division V state championship game. Barnes made two sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, recovered two fumbles and caused one.
Barnes also received a preferred walk-on offer from Iowa State.
Barnes' teammates, linebacker Trevor Carter and wide receiver Ty Perkins, plan to sign with the University of Cincinnati. Linebacker Jaquez Keyes said he will sign with Wake Forest.
REMEMBERING THE WONDERS: Symmes Valley will conduct its annual Waterloo Wonders Throwback Night Tuesday.
The Vikings boys basketball team and cheerleaders will wear uniforms honoring the legendary team during the game with Coal Grove. The Wonders were Class B state champions in Ohio in 1934 and 1935 and were known for their Harlem Globetrotter-like performances.
Waterloo consolidated with Windsor and Mason-Aid high schools to form Symmes Valley in 1961.
AMAZING STATS OF THE WEEK: Huntington St. Joe freshman Marcus Jackson scored 33 points, pulled down 15 rebounds and blocked three shots in an 89-87 victory over Rose Hill Christian.
Basketball standouts Zander Carter of Ashland and Isaac Clary of Gallia Academy each scored his 1,000th career point in the last week. Clary is the first Blue Devil in 35 years to reach that mark. South Point's Caleb Lovely scored 38 points in a 76-59 basketball victory over Gallia Academy.
Three Ashland basketball players -- Carter (26), Rheyce Debaord (25) and Tucker Conway (23) -- scored more than 20 points in a 92-70 victory over Fleming County. Great Crossing won 64-62 to snap George Rogers Clark's 37-game winning streak in boys basketball.
Buffalo's Ian Thompson recorded a triple double of 13 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists in a victory over Lincoln County. Coal Grove's Owen Johnson hit his second buzzer beater of the season, this one to beat Rock Hill 51-49. Johnson made one earlier to top Portsmouth 72-71.
Former Huntington St. Joe girls basketball star Paige Shy of Youngstown State made her 100th college 3-pointer. Boyd County beat Fairview 107-67 in boys basketball. Athens' Emily Zuber grabbed 20 rebounds in a win over Meigs.
Recruiting roundup
SIGNINGS: Spring Valley baseball star Grant Shumaker (West Virginia Wesleyan); Portsmouth West softball player Asalyn Stone (Hocking College).
COMMITMENTS: Volleyball stars Kalei Ngumire of Fairland (Tiffin) and T.K. Ellis of Lawrence County (Alice Lloyd).
OFFERS: Cabell Midland tight end Isaiah Hagley and running back Zaky Roberts (Alderson Broaddus); Ironton receivers Shaun Terry (Massachusetts) and Aiden Young (preferred walk on at Eastern Kentucky); former Ironton and Glenville State kicker Avery Book (Bemidji State, Gannon, Quincy);
Gallia Academy offensive lineman Isaac Clary (Morehead State and preferred walk on at Eastern Kentucky and Ohio); South Charleston defensive end Mari Lawton (University of Charleston, Concord, Fairmont State, Glenville State); Raceland kicker Peyton Ison (Kentucky Christian); Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter (Wake Forest); Greenup County lineman Jackson Gullett (Georgetown College).
VISITS: Former Cabell Midland and Wake Forest defensive back J.J. Roberts (Marshall, Virginia Tech, West Virginia); Ashland lineman Ian Justice (Georgetown College); Boyd County running back Malachi Wheeler (Pikeville).
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Chesapeake's Hall of Fame Night, part of the school's 100th anniversary celebration, takes place Dec. 28 before the Panthers' game with Eastern-Meigs. Inductees are April (Fye) Kerze, Kim (Frye) Dwivedy, Randy Chitwood, Rick Clark, Luke Beach and Ron Saunders.
The Southern Ohio Conference agreed to realign into three six-team divisions in all sports except football next season. Wheeling Park football and track star Jerrae Hawkins said he's transferring to IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida. Chris Graham is the new head football coach at Wellston.
Former Huntington High tackle Darnell Wright of the University of Tennessee said he'll play in the Orange Bowl vs. Clemson before turning pro. Gallia Academy's Kole Carter has been selected to coach in the Ohio North-South football game.
Former Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico of Ohio State was named academic All-Big Ten.