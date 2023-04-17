BELFRY, Ky. — Russell swept Belfry 17-9 and 8-7 Saturday in a high school baseball doubleheader.
In the first game, Trey Berry went 3 for 5 with five runs batted in for the Red Devils. Parker Mitchell went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs. Elijah Hankins was 3 for 6, Nathan Totten 2 for 4 and Nick Adams 2 for 5. Kyle Mokas was the winning pitcher.
In the nightcap, Luke Pennington earned the win and Hankins a save. Berry and Mokas each knocked in two runs. Pennington went 2 for 3 and Mitchell 2 for 4.
HURRICANE WINS TWO: Reece Sutphin pitched a shutout as the host Redskins beat Spring Mills 3-0 in the Will Washburn Memorial Tournament. Braden Sloan hit a sacrifice fly to score Owen Gress with the winning run. Jayden Lester homered and Weston Smith drew a bases-loaded walk to score Damien Witty.
Gress hurled a shutout in the second game, a 3-0 triumph over Greenbrier East. Blake Stover scored on a wild pitch, Witty hit a sacrifice fly and Bryson Shirkey scored the final run as Hurricane improved to 15-3.
ASHLAND 5, LAWRENCE COUNTY 4: Sawyer Edens struck out seven and allowed two earned runs as the host Tomcats (7-14) defeated the Bulldogs (10-8). Brady Marushi went 2 for 3 for Ashland.
BOYD COUNTY 5, PIKEVILLE 1: Jacob Vanover hurled a five-hitter to help the Lions to a 5-1 victory over the Panthers in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Peyton Jackson knocked in two runs.
RACELAND 12, ASHLAND 1: The Rams (13-3) scored three runs in the first inning on their way to a triumph over the host Tomcats (7-14). Raceland scored seven in fourth inning. Connor Thacker earned the win, went 3 for 3 and drove in four runs. Eli Lynd knocked in two. Brayden Webb homered. Colin Howard went 2 for for Ashland.
BRIDGEPORT 4, CABELL MIDLAND 2: The Indians twice rallied from one-run deficits to beat the visiting Knights. Zach Rohrig drove in two runs for Bridgeport. Andrew Bell was the winning pitcher. Brody Pierce picked up a save.
WAHAMA, BUFFALO SPLIT: The White Falcons won the opener of a doubleheader 2-1 and lost the nightcap 1-0. In the victory Aaron Henry and Ethan Gray each plated Logan Roach. Both Henry and Chandler McClanahan smacked two hits.
PORTSMOUTH 10, WHEELERSBURG 6: Amari Harmon smacked a two-run double in the sixth as the Trojans pulled away from the Pirates in the VA Classic in Chillicothe, Ohio. Vinnie Lonardo was the winning pitcher. Lane Hutchinson went 3 for for Wheelersburg.
Softball
CABELL MIDLAND 13, RACELAND 13: The Knights and Rams tied after playing until nearly midnight Saturday in the Tri-State Showcase in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Cabell Midland led 13-10 in the seventh, but couldn't hold on. Kali Vance knocked in six runs, going 2 for 4, for Raceland. Davanna Grubb and Bryna Wellman each drove in a pair of runs with two hits. Reagan Mackie went 2 for 5. Kaitlyn Wallis went 4 for 5 with a home run, triple, double and four RBI for Cabell Midland. Olivia Bell was 3 for 5 with a homer ad five RBI. Hayla Norris was 2 for 2 and knocked in two runs. Becca Conrad went 2 for 4.
FAIRVIEW SWEEPS HANNAN: The Eagles beat the Wildcats 13-2 and 21-1. Shelby Gibson went 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBI in the opener. Carole Shannon was 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs. Kailyn Adkins was 2 for 3 with two RBI. Zoe Grant went 2 for 2. Annabelle Menshouse fanned nine in five innings to pick up the win.
Marista Tackett was 2 for 2 with five RBI and two stolen bases in the second game. Menshouse was 2 for 2 with a home run and a trio of RBI. Madison Loving knocked in three. Sydney Jonson and Shannon each went 2 for 2. Bre Moore and Jalyn Smith each drove in a pair of runs. Winning pitcher Adkins whiffed eight in three innings.
MEIGS 1, SISSONVILLE 0: The Marauders made the most of two hits, scoring in the first inning to edge the host Indians.
Track
PORTSMOUTH INVITATIONAL: Coal Grove's girls and Unioto's boys won titles Saturday.
The Hornets totaled 150 points to outrun the Shermans by 34. Coal Grove's Madison McDaniel won the 100-meter dash in 12.90 seconds, the 200 in 27.20 and th 300 hurdle in 45.09. Laura Hamm won the 400 in 1:02.77 and the 800 in 2:19.79. The Hornets' Alyssa Thibodaux, Kylie Montgomery, Hamm and Olivia Kingrey won the 4x200 in 1:52.08. Kingrey, Montgomery, Hamm and McDaniel comined to win the 4x400 in 4:18.98.
Rock Hill's Brynna Kellogg, Destony Bledsoe, Autumn Blankenship and Cigi combined to run 55.76 to win the 4x100 relay. Katie Stitt of Fairland won the high jump, leaping 8 feet. Portsmouth's Jermy Powell won the shot put with a heave of 34-1 1/2. Fairland's Savannah Perego took the discus title with a throw of 96-6.
Local boys winners included Portsmouth's Chase Heiland, who ran 11.69 in the 100; Rock Hill's 4x100 team of Victor Day, Will Clement, Preston Malone and Noah Doddridge, who finished in 45.50; and Fairland's Conner Black, who went 12 feet in the pole vault.
Behind Coal Grove and Unioto in the girls standings were Fisher Catholic with 99 points, Northwest 59, Fairland and Rock Hill each with 56, Northwest 30, Portsmouth and Machester each with 28, Ironton St. Joe 16, Portsmouth West 9 and New Boston 8.
Trailing Unioto on the boys side was Fisher Catholic with 112.66, Rock Hill 80.33, Portsmouth 79, North Adams 67, Portsmouth West 57, Fairland 56, Northwest 55, New Boston 14 and Manchester.