AID, Ohio — Will Jones struck out 10 as Symmes Valley beat South Gallia 13-3 in a Division IV high school baseball sectional semifinal Saturday.
The Rebels took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Jahvin Davis doubled, then scored on an error. The Vikings, though, responded with five runs in the bottom of the inning to take control.
After Davis scored again on a single by Ayden Conwell that pulled South Gallia within 5-2 in the third, Symmes Valley scored seven runs to pull away.
Braden Corn went 2 for 3 for the Vikings, who play at Portsmouth Notre Dame at 5 p.m. Tuesday for the sectional title. Davis was 2 for 3 with a pair of doubles for the Rebels, who committed six errors.
SOUTH GALLIA 101 01 — 3 4 6
SYMMES VALLEY 507 10 — 13 7 1
Davis and Conwell; Jones and Hurn.
Hitting: (SG) Davis 2-3 2 2B, Devine 2B; (SV) Hieronimous 2B, Corn 2-3.
PIKETON 4, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: Garrett Moore scored the winning run off a ground out by Gage Dofflemyer as the Red Streaks (13-14) defeated the host Flyers (16-7). Alex Jenkins was the winning pitcher, combining with two relievers to hold St. Joe to three hits. Moore went 3 for 3 and Wayne Fout 2 for 2.
PIKETON 000 022 0 4 6 0
IRONTON ST. JOE 000 000 0 — 0 3 1
Jenkins, Roberts (5), Moore (6) and Horn, Blanton (5); Balestra, Willis (5), Coleman (6) and Neal.
Hitting: (P) Moore 3-3 2B, Fout 2-2.
Softball
BOYD COUNTY 10, BELFRY 0: Sara Bays and Kyli Kouns each drove in a trio of runs to help the Lions wallop the Pirates in Cannonsburg, Kentucky. Bays went 3 for 4 and Kouns 2 for 2. Savanna Henderson went 2 for 3. Kylie Thompson struck out eight in hurling a three-hitter.
ASHLAND DROPS TWO: Madison Cox went 2 for 4 with a home run and four runs batted in to lead Montgomery County past the Kittens in the Tyler Missbach Memorial Showcase at Boyle County High School in Danville, Kentucky. Bethany Sergent, Jaiden Oney and Hallie Conley drove in two runs apiece. Ryleigh Martin earned the win.
Dixie Heights beat Ashland 12-3 in the second game. Grace Delaney and Jenna Delaney each smacked three hits for the Kittens. Jada Erwin went 2 for 4. Addi Laine knocked in two runs.
