How sweep it is for George Washington.
For the second straight year, the Patriots captured both the boys and girls championships Tuesday during the state swim meet at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown. The meet, normally spread over two days, was condensed into one this year due to COVID-19.
It’s the fifth time George Washington has claimed both crowns in the same year, all since 2013, and for the boys it marked the 10th overall state title, matching the total posted by Fairmont Senior when it won the first 10 state meets from 1999-2008.
Still, the thrill of victory never gets old for GW coach Kaycee Wheeler.
“Never,’’ she said in a telephone interview. “I still get a tear in my eye every time.’’
The GW girls, as expected, dominated their division in the afternoon session, piling up 201.5 points to 156.5 for runner-up Morgantown, with Madilyn McGlothen tying Cadence Vincent of Buckhannon-Upshur as the girls meet’s high scorer with 32 points. McGlothen again led the 200-yard individual medley in 2 minutes, 3.26 seconds, nearly 10 seconds ahead of the next finisher, and competed on two winning relay teams.
In the morning session, the Patriots boys put on a finishing kick, winning two of the final four events to wind up with 202 points, pushing past Bridgeport (165) for the title in that division. Like McGlothen, Ian Adler defended a state title in his specialty, the 100 breaststroke, in 59.38 seconds in a tight finish.
Two events before Adler’s victory, GW led the 200 free relay with a team of Landon Bostic, Adler, Lafe Potters and Grant Ridenour.
“The end was really strong for us,’’ Wheeler said of the boys meet. “We made some changes before the state meet, and we really stacked our two free relays, and they were incredible.’’
Ridenour, in particular, gave his all as he wore a walking boot to the pool and after leaving the pool to protect a leg injury, but removed it to swim.
“We kept joking about how well he was doing for a one-legged man,’’ Wheeler said. “He did awesome.’’
GW has now won 10 of the last 13 boys championships and Wheeler said the 10th overall title for the boys was a significant landmark.
“Yes, because we’ve had some really good runs the last 10 years at GW,’’ she said, “so we’re thrilled about that. We weren’t sure what was going to happen this year and this group of boys is very dear to our hearts, just a great group of boys. We were excited to get that 10th win, especially for their senior years.’’
The rest of the top five in the boys meet found Robert C. Byrd (105 points) in third, followed by Jefferson (99) and Wheeling Park (85). The next Kanawha Valley team was Hurricane in ninth with 47 points.
For the George Washington girls, the title was their sixth in the past nine years. They were also strong in the relays, where the points awarded are double those of the individual events. The Patriots won the 400 free and 200 medley relays and were third in the 200 free. The set a meet record in the 400 free with a time of 3:37.14.
Wheeler also lauded the relays contributions of Ashlee Wilcher, Olivia Ridenour, Amelia Walko, Emma Martin and MacKenzie Lane.
“I think even though we were probably heavily favored to be the winner,’’ Wheeler said of the girls meet, “I reminded them that things can change on a dime. Just because somebody could get [disqualified], somebody could get hurt. There’s always a what-if, so we had to treat every race like that was the one we were relying on, and they did a wonderful job of doing that.’’
Wheeling Park’s girls totaled 127 points for third place, trailed closely by Buckhannon-Upshur (123) and Bridgeport (120). Hurricane was the next Kanawha Valley team finisher with 61 points in ninth place.
Wheeler said it required a different touch steering the boys and girls teams to the same result.
“I think it’s funny,’’ she said, “dealing with the girls versus the boys because the girls are much more emotional about things. I’m a girl myself, so I totally get that, so we play more to the emotional side for them.
“So we’re really supporting them, giving them positive affirmation, telling them we believe in them, telling them they’ve got to believe in themselves. For us, it always seems to work with the girls. We hope they give us 100%, and we tell them we expect 100%. They consistently give us that.’’