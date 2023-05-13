CHARLESTON — AJ Mercer added some hardware to his already-crowded trophy case on Saturday at Charleston Tennis Club.
For the second time in his career, Huntington’s Mercer won a singles title at the WVSSAC state tennis tournament as the junior breezed through the competition.
Mercer, the No. 1 seed in the Class AAA boys singles tournament, downed George Washington No. 2 seed Rohen Jones 6-1, 6-1 to earn the title.
In the Class AAA boys doubles final, Mercer and Huntington sophomore Ryan Patterson downed GW’s Rohen Jones and Samir Jones 6-1, 6-1.
Mercer was dominant the whole way through the singles tournament as he won his quarterfinal over Morgantown No. 8 seed Max Phillips Hartley 8-1 before earning an 8-2 semifinal win over Samir Jones.
When Mercer was a freshman, he won the No. 1 singles tournament, and he said that experience helped him even more.
“I feel like I prepared wel,l and I felt good coming into the match,” Mercer said. “I felt ready. It always helps to have a little bit of experience. It was good to be back, and it’s just exciting to play for the school.”
Mercer is familiar with Rohen Jones, which also aided him.
“I’ve known Rohen forever,” Mercer said. “I just focused on how I wanted to play and not let anything get in the way of that. I figured if I could do what I needed to do, then it all would work out.”
Rohen Jones, who was the No. 1 singles champion last season, reflected on his matchup with Mercer.
“I had high hopes throughout the season, but he’s just better than me,” Jones said. “At first, my momentum was there, and mentally, I was locked in. I just kind of faded away. He’s got a good serve. He’s a bigger player. He played well.”
Mercer’s brother, JJ, was a state champion and now plays at the University of Kentucky. Mercer said his brother is one of the few people he plays who beats him.
“My brother can beat me,” Mercer said. “I don’t know [if I’ll ever be able to beat him]. We’ll have to wait and see.”
Patterson was a No. 2 singles champion last year and claimed more hardware this season.
“It feels good,” Patterson said. “It was a long season, but we played really well together. It’s fun because AJ is obviously really good. It was just fun playing with him. Just watching him improves my strokes and everything. I’ve learned a lot from him.”
Huntington coach TJ Cisco said Mercer never ceases to amaze him.
“Sometimes when I watch him play, I don’t even watch the ball,” Cisco said. “I watch him move the baseline. His footwork is incredible, so it never gets old. It is another level, but it’s not a mistake. He puts himself in a position to perform that well with how hard he works when he’s not playing matches.”
George Washington’s tennis teams came dangerously close to walking away from the tournament without any hardware.
Class AAA girls doubles partners Nadia Orcutt and Zoe Charles made sure that wasn’t the case.
The No. 1-seeded duo earned a gritty 7-6, 6-4 doubles final victory over University’s No. 2-seeded Lyla and Sela Byers on Saturday at Charleston Tennis Club.
Orcutt had a busy day on the courts. She started the day with a singles semifinal win before she fell to Lyla Byers in the final 6-1, 6-0. She was happy to end her tournament with a championship.
“Started off at 8 a.m. with a singles match, won that and went to my finals and ended up losing that one in a hard-fought battle against Lyla,” Orcutt said. “Then we got to our first doubles match with Parkersburg. We fought in that one. Once we got to this match [the doubles final], we knew we were going to have to work hard. Yesterday we lost to them 9-7 in the team portion of it and ended up losing the portion of the team competition. We knew today we had to fight back as hard as possible.”
The Patriots went down 4-1 in the first set of the match but stormed back.
“We wanted this more than anybody,” Orcutt said. “We said, ‘We are going to fight back right now and we are gonna win this match.’ We ended up coming back and winning the first set in a tiebreaker, and then we knew going to the second set, we had to keep the energy up.”
GW girls coach Dinah Hurley felt a sense of relief after an injury hurt the team’s chances at winning a Class AAA girls team title on Friday.
“After everything that happened, after that debacle, this was well-deserved,” Hurley said. “These girls came to play. They wanted it. They were hungry and they took it. Well-deserved. They played their butts off. It couldn’t be any sweeter.”
Class AA-A
Charleston-area teams struggled in the singles and doubles portion of the tournament at Charleston Family YMCA.
Charleston Catholic’s Annie Cimino lost in the singles semifinal as Scott’s Jenna Butcher earned a 6-1 6-4 victory. Butcher was downed by Lewis County’s Emily Lyberger 6-2, 6-7 (7-4), 10-7 in the final as Lyberger claimed the singles championship.
In the boys singles final, Charleston Catholic’s Nick Giatris fell to Williamstown’s Austin Bosgraf 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 in a rematch of last year’s final.
Bosgraf and teammate Tyler Fenton also claimed the boys doubles crown with a 6-3, 3-6 (11-9) super tiebreaker over Giatris and Connor Waybright.
In the girls doubles final, Chapmanville’s Jill Blevins and Courtney Curnutte earned a championship with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Lyberger and Willison.