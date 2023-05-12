CHARLESTON -- Cabell Midland's boys made some history on Friday.
On the second day of the WVSSAC state tennis tournament at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts at Kanawha City Community Center, the No. 2-seeded Knights took down No. 1 defending champion Hurricane 4-3.
It's the first team title in program history for the Midland boys. The girls won in 2000.
Cabell Midland's Aiden and Ashton Cottrell played a big role in the team championship for the Knights, but one of Friday's biggest heroes was not named Cottrell. Sophomore Kalel Chattin earned a match victory over Hurricane's Kellen Pauley and that match win clinched the team championship for the Knights.
Once Chattin secured the match, he was mobbed on the court by his teammates.
"It was very heated," Chattin said. "I just had to hit it, and if I could, make a really good serve."
Midland coach Angie Riner said it was a complete team effort.
"I'm just very proud of my team and they came together while we were down and rallied back and got the win," Riner said. "It was all the way down to the last point. Kalel was down a few games and came back for the win. He rallied and stayed focused and thought about the team.
"But it was a full team effort. When we were down, we rallied. The people that were down, we lost a couple of matches and then the other players came together, and we stayed focused and secured our state championships."
Aiden Cottrell said he was nervous watching Chattin and Pauley face off.
"I was shaking the whole time," he said. "I was cheering, I wasn't watching. I turned my back. I got mad, but I was there for him and told him to keep fighting and don't look back on that last point."
Hurricane coach Andy Ball said he was proud of his team, which doesn't have any seniors.
"In most cases, when you come down and you're a runner-up at state, that's an accomplishment," Ball said. "It's disappointing when you feel like you had a chance and you didn't win it, but it's over. None of these boys are seniors and they'll all be back."
Charleston Catholic had a strong day on the courts.
The Irish boys and girls both won a Class AA-A team championship at Charleston Family YMCA (boys) and Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility (girls).
It's the first team title since 2019 for Charleston Catholic's boys, while the girls earned a three-peat.
The No. 3-seeded Irish boys downed No. 1 Williamstown 4-1 in their team championship matchup Friday morning.
On the girls side, Catholic topped Logan 4-2 to claim its title.
Charleston Catholic seniors Annie Cimino and Claire Mullen are four-time state soccer champions and they added more hardware to the trophy case.
Catholic coach David Sadd said it will be a bittersweet weekend as their athletic careers come to a close, though Cimino is set for singles and doubles play on Saturday.
"I've got the two best athletes in the state of West Virginia that play tennis two and a half months out of the year," Sadd said. "They're just mentally so tough out there. I don't even know how long I can sit here and talk. Those two girls have absolutely been everything to Charleston Catholic athletics in the last four years. They're best friends; they're inseparable. They have done it together in every sport."
Sadd gave credit to Logan.
"Logan was tough out there today," Sadd said. "It came down to the girl that won the clinching point, Claire. It looked like it was going to come down to that match anyways."
In Class AAA girls play, defending champion Hurricane didn't qualify for the team tournament, so a new champion was crowned as No. 2 University edged No. 1 George Washington 4-3.
It was University's first team tennis title in program history across girls and boys.
Lyla Byers' match win over GW's Nadia Orcutt sealed the deal for University.
"It feels amazing and we did it all as a team," Byers said. "We worked so hard for this. Playing GW, we didn't know if it was possible, and it was possible for sure. UHS does not have many state champions and we played this whole season as a team. It took us every single person to win this championship."
GW's Emma Ratrie suffered a knee injury at a pivotal time for the Patriots.
"Of course, congratulations to GW," Byers said. "It's super-unfortunate she had an injury. Emma was fighting over there. They played amazing. Nadia played amazing. We'll probably play them again (Saturday)."
After the conclusion of team play, the singles tournament began at noon and the doubles tournament kicked off at 5 p.m.
Finals begin on Saturday at 8 a.m.