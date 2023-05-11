The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CHARLESTON -- The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission made drastic changes to the state tennis tournament over the offseason and those changes were on display on Thursday -- the first day of this year's tournament -- at three sites throughout Charleston. 

The venues remain the same, as Schoenbaum Tennis Courts at Kanawha City Community Center hosts the Class AAA tournament, while the Class AA-A boys tournament is taking place at Charleston Family YMCA and the Class AA-A girls tournament stands at Charleston Catholic Athletic Facility. 

Rick Farlow covers sports.

