Saturday’s Class A boys track and field team title came down to the wire at University of Charleston Stadium.
Going into the final event, the 4x400-meter relay, Doddridge County was down 78-76 to rival Ritchie County.
The Bulldogs needed to beat the Rebels in order to claim the title — and did so in a big way. Talyn Snyder, Caleb Lloyd, Elisha Galagar and Leo Stinespring combined for a time of 3:37.13, just .03 seconds ahead of second-place St. Marys (3:37.16) to take first place in the 4x400.
The first-place finish gave the Bulldogs a Class A title-clinching 10 points as they beat the Rebels 86-80. It’s Doddridge County’s third team title in a row.
“The last two days we really just performed at a higher level working up to this point,” Doddridge coach Bobby Burnside said. “A lot of our kids hit personal bests at this meet. It put us in position to come down to that last race. Great effort across the board. Doddridge County track and field is very much a team sport.”
Leading up to the 4x400, Ritchie earned 10 points with a first-place finish (1:01.39) in the 4x110 shuttle hurdles, while Doddridge was fourth (1:04.85), earning four points. That set the stage for the final race with Doddridge down two.
“In that position, once we heard the final results of the shuttle, we were fourth, they were first,” Burnside said. “We knew we were down two. We had to beat them. If they were one place behind us we would have tied and shared the title. If they beat us, they win. We wound up with a championship. [The student-athletes] know going into the race what’s on the line.”
In third place in the team standings was St. Marys (58), earning fourth was Wheeling Central Catholic (55) and in fifth was Buffalo (39). Charleston Catholic finished tied for 20th (4).
Things weren’t as close on the girls side. Not only did Williamstown run away from the competition on the track, but in the team standings, too. The Yellow Jackets built a 42-11 lead after four events on Friday and never looked back as they won their team title with 148 points — 60 points better than runner-up Doddridge (88). It’s Williamstown’s third team title in a row.
“I think it’s great for us, no matter what we try our best,” Williamstown junior Brianna Winsett said after helping her team win the 4x800 (10:22.14). “We were able to contribute to our overall team, so it was a good outcome.”
“I really like being a state champ because I got to work to do that with my team,” sophomore Reagan Ortiz said.
“The thing that makes these girls different from other teams is they’re working all year round,” Williamstown assistant girls coach Mike Taylor said. “They’re running in the snow and rain and whatever the weather is. That’s not just the distance runners. It’s the other athletes too. Getting the work done to make themselves better.”
Williamstown freshman Alyssa Sauro set a state record in the 800 with a time of 2:17.42, beating the previous record of 2:18.93.
In third place in the girls team standings was Ritchie County (67), St. Marys placed fourth (38) and Magnolia placed fifth (37). Charleston Catholic placed eighth (17) and Buffalo tied for 11th with Paden City (9).
Buffalo had a couple of highlights on the day.
On the boys side, sophomore Nick Pitchford was the runner-up in the 800 (2:04.92) and placed third in the 1,600 (4:36.86).
“Last year as a freshman I got sixth place,” Pitchford said.
“Made a big improvement this year with second place. I’m really satisfied with that. Was hoping to get the win, but you can’t win them all, I guess.”
Junior Bradley Harris placed fourth in the 100 (11.65) and third in the 200 (23.37). Sophomore Gunner Fertig was fifth in the 110 hurdles (25.00). The Buffalo boys placed third in the 4x800 (8:53.23).
On the girls side for the Bison, senior Lilly Wyant was a runner-up in the discus throw (104 feet 9 inches) and junior Chloe Hale placed sixth in the high jump (5-0).
Buffalo coach Jamie Burgess thinks his team could have performed better but he wasn’t disappointed.
“It didn’t go as well as I anticipated,” Burgess said. “I think maybe they were too amped up and some of them haven’t performed as well as they would have liked to but some of them have stepped up and done things better than they were expected to. They’re young.
“I think the experience of this meet will help them in the next couple of years. I’m not disappointed by any means. I’m thrilled with the way they performed. There’s some good competition here.”
Charleston Catholic’s girls earned second place in the 4x800 (10:23.6). Sophomore Hannah Sullivan paced fourth in the 100 hurdles (17.68) and freshman Aurelia Kirby was sixth in the 1,600 (5:31.16). The Irish girls also placed fourth in the 4x102.5 shuttle hurdles (1:11.31).
“There were a lot of other competitors that we don’t race against, and whenever they come out it’s really nice because there’s a lot of competition,” Kirby said. “They’re very good, very talented schools. We had to push through the heat today and I’d say we did. It was a good time. I had fun with it.”
“We were really happy with the 4x800,” junior Palmer Brown said. “We got second to Williamstown and we were projected to get a lot further behind them. That was really fun for us. I’m just glad we could make it through the heat.”