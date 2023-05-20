CHARLESTON -- Huntington needed every point it could get on Saturday.
The Highlanders boys earned their first WVSSAC state track and field championship in 30 years by beating Jefferson by 11.5 points on a rain-dampened Saturday afternoon at University of Charleston Stadium.
Huntington claimed the Class AAA team title for the first time since 1993 as the Highlanders (98.5) edged Jefferson (87). In third place was Cabell Midland (78), University placed fourth (52) and Bridgeport earned fifth (49).
Huntington's Camryn Veazey, Tayveon Wilson, Avonte Crawford and Donovan Garret placed second in the 4x110-meter shuttle hurdle (57.41). Wilson, Zah Jackson, Kei-Val Kelly and Johnathan Jackson earned a second-place finish in the 4x100 meter relay (43.44).
Michael Johnson won the long jump (22-09.55). Veazey placed second in the 300-meter hurdles (40.73).
Garrett earned a state championship in the 100-meter hurdle (14.97).
"It's great. It's my senior year and I had to go out with a bang," Garrett said. "I feel like we have the best track team here. We just come out here and do what we do. Get state championships. As a team, we have great chemistry and that's saying something. A lot of track teams are individual, but we work together."
Jefferson and Morgantown's girls tied for the Class AAA team title as the teams each tallied 111 points. Woodrow Wilson (58) placed third, Hurricane (51) was fourth, Parkersburg (39) earned fifth and Huntington (36.5) placed sixth.
Winfield cruised to its fourth straight Class AA girls team title. The Generals have won five of the last six Class AA team titles dating back to 2017 (there was no meet in 2020 due to COVID-19).
Winfield (150) left runner-up North Marion (73.5) in the dust, along with third-place Oak Glen (65), fourth-place Fairmont Senior (53) and fifth-place Weir (50).
Buffalo's boys won their first team title in program history as the Bison secured the Class A crown by accumulating 92 points, compared to runner-up Wheeling Central Catholic's 66 points. Ritchie County came in third (64), followed by Doddridge in fourth (56) and Williamstown in fifth (49).
Point Pleasant won the Class AA boys title (82.33). The Big Blacks barely outscored runner-up Keyser (79) and third-place Winfield (75). In fourth was Frankfort (59) and in fifth was Fairmont Senior (49).
In Class A girls, Williamstown (173.5) won its third team title in a row, followed by Doddridge County (120.5) in second. In third was Magnolia (51.5), Charleston Catholic placed fourth (50) and Ritchie County earned fifth (43).
'WIN'field
The Generals earned a victory in the 4x200-meter relay as Makaila Armstrong, Carli Boggess, Madi Arthur and Emma Pendleberry teamed up to post a time of 1:46.33.
"We started off kind of bad, but now we're on top and it's so good," Pendleberry said. "It's so nice."
Boggess placed second in the 100-meter dash (12.71), followed by Armstrong in third (12.85). Boggess also placed second in the 200-meter dash (26.41).
Mallory McGinnis placed second in the discus throw (106-08) and she was the runner-up in shot put (37-02.25).
Rachael Withrow was once again strong in the distance events as she won the 1,600-meter run, setting a state meet record (5:07.33). The previous record was set by Rachel Buser of Berkeley Springs (5:08.25) in 2005. Withrow won the 3,200-meter run on Friday.
"The kids stepped up, both boys and girls," Winfield girls coach David Bailey said. "These kids have stepped up above and beyond. Between the [100], [200] and the [1,600], that was big. That relay was really big. The girls went 2 and 3 in the 100 and they both run the 4x200. Rachael of course won the 1,600. They stepped up. They're doing things that they haven't done all year. It's unbelievable."
On the Map
Buffalo has a history of state championships in other sports, but the Bison had never won a track team state championship before Saturday.
Gunner Fertig won the pole vault crown (13-00). In the 200-meter dash, Bradley Harris (23.01) and Cole Whittington (23.31) sealed the title with second- and third-place finishes, respectively.
Buffalo coach Jamie Burgess uttered a sigh of relief in the stands after he knew the title was the Bison's.
"I feel like the boys have done everything expected of them and more," Burgess said. "I'm proud as can be of those guys."
The Bison placed fifth as a team in last year's state meet. A year of experience seemed to pay dividends.
"This is a different meet, even now having [all classes] back together," Burgess said. "It's a different atmosphere, but I think it got them pumped up. They all performed really well today. We go to big meets and compete against double-A and triple-A a lot to try to prepare for stuff like this. With that being said, single-A track is strong. I'm tickled to death."
Nick Pitchford earned a championship in the 800 (2:01.37) and the 1,600 (4:31.94).
Whittington, Bradley Harris, Sam Thompson and Connor Pickens placed second in the 4x200-meter relay (1:33.36).