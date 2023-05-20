CHARLESTON — The WVSSAC state track and field meet attracts thousands of people to University of Charleston Stadium every spring.
Among those people are the top high school athletes in the state.
At the top of the top are those set to continue their careers at the NCAA Division I level.
This weekend, multiple Division I-level athletes were present and made their presence known.
Hurricane’s Lily Haught, a senior hurdler, is committed to run track at WVU.
Haught made the most of her final high school meet as she took home a title in the 100-meter hurdles (14.55) and the 300-meter hurdles (43.58). Haught set a meet record in Friday’s 100-meter hurdles preliminary (14.28).
It was a close race in the 100 for Haught and Parkersburg’s Addison Gherke (14.61).
“There was a lot of mental aspects going on,” Haught said. “The girl from Parkersburg, I have been racing against her forever. That’s how states always looks for us. We’re always right beside each other. I saw her coming up at the end and I think that frazzled me. It caused me to fall after the finish line. I’m just glad it was after the finish line and not before.”
Haught is excited to be a senior, though her career in high school track is officially over.
“I’m excited to finally be a senior and this is my last state meet,” Haught said. “It’s probably just the most stressful sport ever. I don’t know if I would call it fun. It’s stressful. I like running what I do. [Friday] I was just trying to qualify. I set my standards really low.”
Haught said she’s happy to represent Hurricane by winning state championships throughout her career.
“I’m blessed to be from Hurricane and to be able to do all these good things for them, like set school records,” Haught said. “It’s just really amazing. We have two other really good hurdlers who came out of Hurricane too. To be one of the next ones is really awesome.”
Haught is going to mainly run 400-meter hurdles for WVU and she said she can’t wait to run for the state’s school as a local athlete.
“And I’ll probably run some sprint events too,” Haught said. “I’m really excited for that because it’s going to be a blank slate. I’ll just get to grow from there. There’s girls from Australia. The girl’s place I’m taking is from Australia. There’s girls from Jamaica, everywhere. I’m really excited.”
Jefferson junior Keyshawn Robinson had a solid weekend as he earned a title in the 200-meter dash (21.52) and the 100-meter dash (10.70). Robinson has also committed to WVU, but the Mountaineers don’t have a men’s track and field team.
Robinson will instead play football as a wide receiver. While he waits for the gridiron in college, he’s winning state track championships.
“I definitely think it’s a good opportunity to get out here and compete against the best in the state,” Robinson said. “I can really compete and be top in the state.”
Robinson thinks being able to play at an in-state school is an equally important opportunity.
“It’s a good opportunity to play in-state and represent our state,” Robinson said. “I go out there and show out and compete and show the fans who I really am. I can get my name out.”
Morgantown’s Irene Riggs is perhaps one of the fastest runners in the state and she proved it on Saturday with a title in the 800-meter run (2:14.68) and the 1,600-meter run (4:50.25). She also set a meet record in the 3,200-meter run (10:10.02).
Riggs is bound for Stanford. She capped off her record-breaking high school career with the 800-meter run championship on Saturday.
“After racing the 3,200 and the 1,600, the 800 becomes a little bit more strategic,” Riggs said. “I tried to take it out with the girls the first lap and I just tried to fight it out the second lap.”
Riggs was happy with the way her high school career ended.
“This was my goal for the past three years, was to come in and secure those top spots in the distance events to help my team out,” Riggs said. “It’s a great way to end it. This year has been a little bit of a whirlwind. There’s been a lot of opportunities. One thing that’s always so special is how supportive the people are.”