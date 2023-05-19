The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ava ethridge
Winfield's Ava Ethridge (right) hands the baton to teammate Hannah Starcher in the state track meet Class AA 4x800 finals Friday which Winfield won.

 CHRIS DORST | Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON -- Ava Ethridge certainly didn't look like a freshman during the first day of the WVSSAC state track and field meet.

Ethridge, the lone underclassman on Winfield's 4x800-meter girls relay squad, helped teammates Miriam Al-Zoubi (senior), Hannah Starcher (junior) and Rachael Withrow (senior) to a state title in the event on Friday at University of Charleston Stadium. 

