HUNTINGTON — The Huntington High volleyball team started the night with a two-point loss to Russell in the opening game of the opening match.
The Highlanders finished Thursday night with a resounding second-game win over Cabell Midland for a 2-0 victory and a 3-0 evening in the quad at Huntington High’s Lucas-Archer Gymnasium.
“A wonderful night,” Huntington’s Kayleigh Fotos said. “We worked so hard as a team to get this back.”
The Highlanders came back to beat the Red Devils 2-1 (25-27, 25-18, 25-12). In the final set, Kayte Perrine served for 13 straight points to turn a 12-12 match into a Huntington win.
In the second match, Huntington defeated Hurricane 2-0 (27-25, 26-14) to set up a finale with rival Cabell Midland, which also came in 2-0 on the day with 2-0 wins over Hurricane (25-13, 25-23) and Russell (25-14, 25-20).
In the final match, Huntington and the Knights were tied 25-25 in the first set, then the Highlanders ran off two straight points for the win and more momentum. They’d earlier avoided a match point.
In the second set, it was all Huntington. The Highlanders jumped out to a 5-1 lead and led 16-6, only to see the Knights rip off seven straight points to get within 16-13. After a timeout, they made the necessary adjustments to score nine of the next 10 points to prevail and touch off a wild celebration on the home side.
Highlanders coach Ann Marie Serrano said Huntington came up big when needed to score the win.
“That last set, up to that last point,” Serrano said. “We’ve had trouble finishing. Today it was ours.”
Huntington has added time to enjoy this moment as it’s not back in action until Tuesday.
“We beat three teams,” Serrano said. “It certainly feels good.”
Fotos said Huntington buckled down when the Knights made a late charge in the second game.
“It was tight. Nerve-wracking,” she said. “Momentum was on our side. We wanted to win.”
Cabell Midland came in 3-1-1. Huntington started the night 2-4, with scores still out in matches against PikeView and George Washington.
In the final match of the night, Russell and Hurricane split the first two games to force a third set, which ended too late for this edition.
