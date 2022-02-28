HUNTINGTON — It started in 1948 with just two teams. It has evolved into quite a spectacle. It is the West Virginia state wrestling tournament.
The start in 1948 featured combatants from Parkersburg and Woodrow Wilson high schools, competing in Morgantown. Over the years the event has grown. The 75th state tournament is scheduled Thursday through Saturday at Mountain Health Arena. Huntington has been this event’s permanent home since 1988.
The state tournament used to rotate around the Mountain State and called Huntington home for the first time in 1978.
Bill Archer, former Huntington High wrestler and coach, is now getting set to run this event for the 39th time. Quite a contrast from 1978 to the present.
The first time at Huntington the divider that splits the arena’s hall was pulled out. That meant about 60% of the building was used for wrestling. Class AAA featured a 16-person bracket (four qualifiers from each region) and Class AA-A was an eight-person bracket, two wrestlers per region.
Archer recalls it was the first time for a two-sided electric clock that he rented. Rent for the building totaled $752.
This time there will be nine four-sided clocks available, thanks to Archer. They are much more expensive. The eight mats in use are all Huntington High mats.
Back then, the Internet was not a big deal, so tournament officials used plenty of paper with handwritten results and copiers to provide needed outcomes to all necessary parties.
Today, with technical guru Robert St. Clair at the helm, the system in use provides matches, results, team scores etc. on cell phones and TV monitors in the building. No match results or match calls need to be made now. That site is sikorasoftsystems.com.
“It’s quiet,” Archer said.
St. Clair and Jenny Hannan, who provides information for wvmat.com, had brackets for Thursday’s opening-round pairings posted not long after the regionals were completed.
There had been talk of a virtual program, however Archer and St. Clair have their own setup for the program.
Diane Archer, Bill Archer’s wife, handles getting credentials ready for all parties and helping secure items (food and drink) for the hospitality room for coaches, officials and media.
“I talk and Diane does all the work,” Bill Archer said.
As for competitors, the number has grown over the years. Now the top four qualifiers in each region in Class AAA and Class AA-A advance to the state tournament, which swells the number of participants to 448. That’s crowded, unless you consider the number of wrestlers here for the WSAZ Invitational last month at Mountain Health Arena. The country’s largest tournament attracted more than 1,300 wrestlers for high school and middle school divisions over a two-day period. Bill Archer has conducted that event 44 times.
As for tickets, early on prices were $6 and $5 for adults and students. Today they are $10 and $8, with all-session packs also available.
Through all this, there is money to be made. For the 2022 WSAZ Invitational, revenue totaled $21,288.50 and expenses totaled $13,458.00, so they came out more than $7,000 to the good.
When not competing, wrestlers and their entourages can see many more sights now. There are more motels, parking garages (close to the arena) and dining options. The Huntington Mall is nearby and Marshall University can establish a presence for possible future students.