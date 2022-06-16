The first day of the 2022 US Youth Soccer Eastern Presidents Cup took place Friday at Barboursville Soccer Complex and Shawnee Sports Complex, and it will once again have a large financial impact on the region.
The event features 112 boys and girls teams from all over the East Coast in the 13U through 19U age groups, and squads are competing for a regional championship and a berth in the National Presidents Cup, which will take place July 7-10 in Greensboro, North Carolina.
West Virginia has been hosting National Championship Series (NCS) events since 2015 and the Eastern Presidents Cup first came to West Virginia in 2018. Ever since NCS events came to West Virginia, they’ve boosted the local economy.
Last year, the Presidents Cup generated about $8 million. This year, with inflation at a record high and more than 100 teams participating, West Virginia Soccer Association President Len Rogers expects the totals to surpass $8 million.
“The economic impact of the Presidents Cup will be in the $8 million range — that’s what we got last time we hosted it,” Rogers said. “We’ve got a lot of teams this year. With the price of everything being higher, it’s for sure going to be $8 million plus, so that’s huge for our area.”
Rogers explained where the money comes from and how West Virginia can host such large tournaments.
“Your hotels, gas, food, there’s 112 teams in the Presidents Cup,” he said. “They only play one game per day, so they have plenty of time to go spend money at our malls and restaurants and other shopping areas.
“The addition of the (three) turf fields in Barboursville and six at Shawnee, it makes it possible to play even when the weather is bad.”
Aside from being the host state of the Eastern Presidents Cup, West Virginia teams have a history of success in the regional.
Last year, three West Virginia teams won the regional and two of them went on to play at nationals in Iowa — the third team didn’t go to Iowa because it chose to participate in another tournament in Portugal.
Of those two teams, the 19U WVFC 2002 girls advanced to the finals and had a shot at winning if they had had a full-strength squad.
“They were just playing shorthanded,” Rogers said. “They had an injury and they had some other girls who weren’t able to make it. It would have been a really good game if they had their whole team. They competed well. It was great to have teams go to the nationals. That was huge.”
Pool play runs through Sunday, semifinals are on Monday and finals are on Tuesday. Rogers said there are some West Virginia teams that have a chance at advancing to Greensboro.
“We should be very competitive,” he said. “We had more teams enter this year. My hope is we can get some teams through. I’d like to go back to nationals.”