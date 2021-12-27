HUNTINGTON - Last season felt a bit empty for basketball fans in Ashland after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the annual Ashland Invitational Tournament.
The 2021 return of the tournament appears strong, though, with several major matchups scheduled for Tuesday's first day of action at James A. Anderson Gymnasium.
Ashland, the host team who advanced to the Kentucky Sweet 16 semifinals last season before losing to eventual champion Highlands, tips off at 7 p.m. against Calloway County in a battle of 6-4 teams who are looking to find their stride.
Cole Villers, the Tomcats' leading scorer, will miss this week's tournament due to injury, but Ashland features the tandem of Liberty University commit Colin Porter and sharpshooter Ethan Sellars, as well as a host of young talent, led by Zander Carter and Asher Adkins.
Calloway County is led by freshman Eli Finley, who is averaging 13.9 points per game. Matthew Ray is another player to watch at 8.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. The Lakers will need 3-point shooting to step up to keep pace with the Tomcats, so look for Connor Lockart and Kanyon Franklin to also play key roles.
In the nightcap, undefeated Boyd County (9-0) takes on 12th Region power Lincoln County (10-2) at approximately 8:30 p.m. in a pair of well-balanced scoring attacks.
The Lions feature four double-figure scorers for head coach Randy Anderson, led by Rheyce Deboard and Jacob Spurlock who average 16 and 13 points per game respectively. Jason Ellis is also averaging a near double-double per night with 11 points and nine rebounds a game.
They will take on a Lincoln County team that comes in at 8-2 overall, but is hungry for a win after dropping a pair of close contests at the Dribble Drive Challenge.
The Patriots are led by Jaxon Smith (16.8 points per game) and Colton Ralston (12.6 ppg). Evan Smith and Tramane Alcorn are also over 11 points a game for Lincoln County.
Perhaps the most anticipated game of the first day will take place before the sun sets for the day, though.
At 4 p.m., Pikeville and Bowling Green meet in a battle of undefeated teams in the first AIT matchup involving Kentucky schools.
Pikeville, a 15th Region favorite, features lots of experience from last season's team, including post presence Nick Robinson (18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds) and the duo of Rylee Sammons (14.2 points) and Laithan Hall (14.1 points).
Out of eight wins to open the season, the Panthers have had just one win of under double-digits - a 65-56 win over Mason County - under head coach Elisha Justice.
Bowling Green, who advanced to the Elite Eight in the Kentucky Sweet 16 last season, returns point guard and EKU commit Turner Buttry, who already has 38 3-point field goals in nine games this season. Buttry is averaging 25 points per game to lead the Purples.
This year's AIT tips off with two out-of-state schools - West Virginia's Teays Valley Christian and Ohio Division I power Cincinnati Elder - battling at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Teays Valley Christian (9-3) is led by WVU commit Josiah Davis, who is averaging 15 points, eight rebounds per game.
Elder, one of the top teams in Ohio's Division I, is led by Andrew Harp (17.6 points, 3.9 assists) and Sean Keller (15.2 points, 3.2 assists).