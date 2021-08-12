SOUTH POINT, Ohio — Malik Pegram earned the nickname “pretty boy” from his South Point High School football teammates.
Pegram makes pretty plays — amazing catches, shifty runs and pinpoint throws — on the field, but that’s not why the Pointers’ star carries his moniker.
“When I was in middle school, I made a video for a girl,” Pegram said. “I bit my lip and winked at her. After that, they started calling me pretty boy.”
Pegram’s teammates grinned as they stood near by listening to him tell the story. South Point’s players hope to smile a lot this season as they try for the program’s first winning season since going 7-3 in 2013 and first Ohio Valley Conference title since 2007. Pegram, a wide receiver turned quarterback turned back to wide receiver said that’s a reachable goal for a team that has gone 2-27 his previous three seasons.
“After our scrimmage on Friday, I see us winning six or seven games and making the playoffs for the first time in 30-some years,” Pegram said. “It would feel amazing to go out my last season having made the playoffs.”
South Point went 1-8 overall and 0-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference last season, but ended with a 10-9 victory over River Valley.
“It definitely was a confidence booster,” Pegram said. “We needed that win.”
Pegram played quarterback most of last season, completing 57 of 111 passes for 762 yards and five touchdowns, with seven interceptions. Pegram shifted to wide receiver during the season and praised his replacement under center.
“The quarterback who came in, Jordan (Ermalovich), did an amazing job,” Pegram said. “I’m more comfortable with receiver. I like it a lot better.”
South Point coach Chris Davis praised Pegram for his willingness to play wherever the Pointers needed him.
“Malik’s a great kid,” Davis said. “He’s a straight-A student. I moved him from receiver to quarterback and he did the best he could at it for the first time ever playing quarterback. He wanted to switch back to receiver and that’s fine. He’s a good all around athlete. He can do almost anything. He had some good numbers at quarterback and he’s going to have good numbers at receiver.”
The 5-foor-10, 165-pound Pegram said he hopes to play college ball but is team focused.
“I have high expectations for us,” Pegram said. “Like coach Davis told us, we can go undefeated if we play to our full potential every game. He definitely has flipped this program here. The attitude is amazing here.”
Pegram also stars for the Pointers’ basketball team.
“I’m full football, though,” Pegram said. “I love it. I play basketball, but I love football.”