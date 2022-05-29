ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — State Troopers patrol the area of Ohio 7 near Proctorville where Jessica Price runs for practice.
They might not believe what they see on their radar guns when the Shawnee State University and former Fairland High School star sprints by them.
Price finished her college career as a five-time NAIA All-American Friday. In the national meet in Gulf Shores, Alabama, she finished second in the 10,000-meter run in 35:28.05. She placed fourth in the 1,500 and seventh in the 800.
Price concluded her career as the most-decorated female runner in Shawnee State history.
“A huge thank you to all my coaches, teammates and Shawnee for investing so much time in me and always pushing me to do my best,” Price said. “Another huge thank you to my parents for always supporting me. I wouldn’t be anywhere without them.”
Price said she worked diligently since the 2021 national meet, running more than 2,700 miles. For perspective, that distance would cover from Proctorville to about 500 miles into the Pacific Ocean off Los Angeles, or from Miami to San Diego.
Price also thanked her friends and family for supporting her.
“I appreciate all the love and support,” she said. “It means a lot.”
Price said she’ll miss college running, but plans to continue enjoying the sport in 5Ks and other such events.
“It’s been a pleasure running for Shawnee,” Price said. “I’ve had the best time here and I’ve run faster than I ever thought was possible for me. It’s definitely bittersweet. I’ll take a few days off to heal and reset and then I’ll be back to running.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.