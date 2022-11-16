HUNTINGTON -- Jordan Price spent much of the last four years hearing snaps and pops of his own body, but now is causing those sounds when he hits opposing ball carriers.
The oft-injured Huntington High School senior linebacker has solidified a position of concern coming into the season. All-Mountain State Athletic Conference linebackers Tyree Smith and David Bradshaw graduated and signed with Fairmont State University, leaving Price as the lone player at the position with considerable experience.
Price has embraced his role as a leader of the No. 2-seeded Highlanders (10-1) heading into Saturday's 1:30 p.m. Class AAA quarterfinal playoff game vs. No. 10 Jefferson (8-3) at Bob Sang Stadium. He heads a young corps of linebackers that includes Cam Veazy, Walt Williams, Jonathan Jackson and others.
"I tried to take the lead this year and make sure everybody's right," Price said. "Mostly little stuff needed to make plays."
Price, 6-foot-1, 185 pounds, could only watch last season's state championship game loss to Martinsburg after his shoulder popped out of its socket in warmups at Wheeling Island Stadium. He injured the shoulder in the opening game and experienced it popping out and in throughout the season.
"That devastated him mentally because he'd worked so hard to get back," Huntington coach Billy Seals said. "I'm proud of the progress he's made this year. I think he's one of the elite linebackers in our conference. He's tall, long, athletic and can make plays. I'm just proud of how well he's played the last 11 weeks."
Price, who is attracting attention from NCAA Division II programs, said not getting to play against Martinsburg motivated him.
"I watched the game and after that just came back harder," he said.
The Highlanders could take another shot at the Bulldogs next week if they beat Jefferson, and Martinsburg tops Bridgeport. Price said he's not concerned with that.
"Every day at practice, Coach Seals says '1-0 this week, 1-0 this week,' " Price said. "Then on to the next one. Jefferson is good. Good team. Good athletes. I think we can come out on top if we do what we have to do."
Price plays with two screws in his leg he broke during a track meet in eighth grade. He leaped in the high jump and when he came down, he felt a snap. Not one to let anything deter him, Price rehabbed that injury the same as he has others. Why?
"This team," Prince said. "That's really it. Anything I do is for the team."
Seals said he loves that attitude.
"He's played really, really well for us," Seals said of Price. "He's made some plays. He's a leader of our team on defense. I'm just really proud of him."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
