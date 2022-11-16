The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON -- Jordan Price spent much of the last four years hearing snaps and pops of his own body, but now is causing those sounds when he hits opposing ball carriers.

The oft-injured Huntington High School senior linebacker has solidified a position of concern coming into the season. All-Mountain State Athletic Conference linebackers Tyree Smith and David Bradshaw graduated and signed with Fairmont State University, leaving Price as the lone player at the position with considerable experience. 

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

