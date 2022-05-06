The only way to slow down Jessica Price might be to make her carry her trophies when she runs.
The former Fairland High School and current Shawnee State runner dominated at the Mid-South Conference track and field championships Saturday at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Kentucky, qualifying for the NAIA nationals in the 800-meter run, the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000. The senior All-American also anchored the Bears’ 4x800 relay team, which included another former Fairland standout freshman Emma Marshall.
Price set conference, school and stadium records in winning the 1,500 in 4:28.86, school and conference records in taking the 800 in 2:13.53 and a conference mark in the 5,000 in 17:32.64.
Price said she didn’t expect to perform as well as she did.
“However, my training is at an all-time high,” Price said. “I’ve been putting a good effort in and my coach, Eric Putnam, has helped me out with getting to this point in my career.”
Price won the 5,000 by 39.42 seconds over runner-up Taylor Ward of Life University, the 800 by 5.39 over Ashley Akins of Thomas More, and the 1,500 by 15.04 over Meredith Johnson of Lindsey Wilson.
Price said she doesn’t know what to expect in the national championships May 27 in Gulf Shores, Alabama, but doesn’t anticipate running all four races. She said she hopes to consolidate her efforts into fewer events so as not to wear herself out. Price said she hasn’t decided which events she’ll choose to run.
One of the more-decorated athletes in Shawnee State history, Price said she’s ready for life after college.
“I have a few ideas on what I’m going to do with running, but I’m not dead set on anything at the moment,” Price said. “I will be continuing to run and train for my health and well-being. I have a few races in mind for later in the year.”
Finishing at Shawnee State is bittersweet for Price.
“I’ve been extremely blessed with the opportunity to compete and run for Eric Putnam at Shawnee State,” Price said. “It’s also been awesome seeing how much support I have coming from the community. I appreciate all the love and support that I have received the last few years.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.