HUNTINGTON — Jimmy Houston showed people how to fish for bass and told them a way to fish for men.
Houston, the legendary professional bass fisherman from Moore, Oklahoma, offered angling tips Saturday morning at Westmoreland Baptist Church, where he focused on a technique called pitching. Houston, 77, used a casting rod from the stage to pitch a spinner bait into the aisles, a collection plate and even the laps of some of the several dozen attendees.
Houston kept the crowd laughing with stories and jokes one on one as if talking with an old friend, and as a group. He discussed NASCAR and pro wrestling among other topics, but his main topic was Jesus.
“Jesus picked fishermen to start his ministry,” Houston said, referring to disciples Andrew, James, John and Peter.
Houston quoted Bible verse Matthew 4:19 in which Christ told Andrew and Peter, “Follow Me, and I will make you fishers of men.”
“It’s an honor to talk to people about what God’s doing in my life,” Houston said. “I’ve never run out of things to talk about that God is doing in my life.”
Holding a rod and reel in his right hand, Houston spoke for an hour on the ups and downs of his life, which includes 54 years of tournament fishing and 45 on television, including his current show on ESPN2. Houston said through maladies of his wife suffering a stroke to losing major sponsors, he never lost faith in God. He quoted Romans 8:28 — “We know that all things work together for the good of those who love God: those who are called according to His purpose.”
Houston regaled the audience with stories of fishing with NASCAR driver Tony Stewart at Daytona, along with other tournament tales. He offered plenty of jokes. While demonstrating pitching the spinner bait, Houston said, “fishing pretty much is throwing it out and reeling it back in. If a bass is on the end, that’s a bonus.”
Houston also advised the single men that if they have a girlfriend who doesn’t like trucks, get a new girlfriend. For the married men, he offered similar advice.
“If your wife’s mad at you, buy a new fishing pole,” Houston said. “She’ll still be mad at you, but you’ll have a new fishing pole.”
Houston said he speaks at 15 to 20 churches a year outside Oklahoma and enjoys all of them. He said he never has fished West Virginia, but was impressed with the Tri-State Area.
“God loves mountains,” Houston said. “So many things in the Bible happened around mountains. That’s what makes being in this area special.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.