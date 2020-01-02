HUNTINGTON — A professional heavyweight fight has been added to the Saturday night card in the Tri-State Original Toughman Contest.
The Toughman Contest takes place at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the 7,200-seat Mountain Health Arena, formerly the Big Sandy Superstore Arena.
The four-round pro bout features former Tri-State Toughman champion Dustin “Big Daddy” Ryan of Ashland vs. Jason Robinson of Louisa, Kentucky.
Ryan (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) is trained by veteran boxing trainer Corky Salyer of Fitness World. Robinson is 6-foot-4, 230 pounds and is trained by Brian Lee and Chad Greenleaf. Both fighters are making their pro debuts.
Tickets for the Toughman Contest are available at the arena box office or online at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices start at $21. Box office hours on Thursday have been extended to 6 p.m.
The event has been sanctioned and will be supervised by the West Virginia State Athletic Commission. For additional information, visit wvtoughman.com or call 1-800-296-3897.