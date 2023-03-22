The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — As 14 former Marshall football players made their way back to the Chris Cline Indoor Athletic Facility to work out in front of professional scouts on Wednesday, it was as much about family as it was business.

Reunited with their teammates that helped the Thundering Herd to a 9-4 record and a win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl in December, each of them set out to impress the scouts present and put to work the skills they’ve developed through college and in the last few months preparing for their shot at the next level.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

