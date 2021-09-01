HUNTINGTON — Julie Ditty Qualls, a top-100-ranked tennis player from Russell, Kentucky, has died. She was 42.
Ditty achieved a No. 91 world ranking in 2007 when she beat Alize Cornet and Vania King to reach to semifinals of the WTA Bell Challenge, where she lost to Julia Vakulenko.
Ditty battled metastatic breast cancer the last six years before succumbing Tuesday night.
"She was surrounded by all of us when she passed," said Amy Ditty Lochow, Julie's sister and a former tennis star who played at Furman University. "I will always wish there was some way I could have protected her from the pain she endured. The love she had for her son Atreyu and husband Josh and all her nieces and nephews and parents was beyond measure. I loved being her sister and will forever be heartbroken."
Haven Lochow, Julie's niece, plays soccer at Georgetown College. Her nephew Torin plays basketball at Marietta College, and nephew Gavin is the quarterback at Huntington High.
"There are not enough words to explain what Julie meant to me," Haven Lochow said. "I looked up to her more than she will ever know, especially during the last few years of her life."
Ditty Qualls played at Wimbledon in 2010, defeating Margalita Chakhnashvili, 6–4, 6–3, and Jelena Dokić, 5–7, 7–5, 6–2, before losing to Bethanie Mattek-Sands. A three-time Kentucky state high school champion, she was a member of the United State Fed Ex Cup team and played in the main draws of the French Open, Australian Open and U.S. Open. Her biggest victory over a ranked opponent was over No. 22 Alona Bondarenko.
Ditty, an All-American at Vanderbilt University, was the No. 1 singles player in the nation at the 14-under and 21-under levels in singles and 16-under in doubles. Ditty Qualls was named Vanderbilt's female athlete of the year as a senior.
She won 38 USTA pro circuit titles and is a member of the Vanderbilt, Kentucky High School and Southern Tennis halls of fame. Ditty Qualls coached collegiately at Vanderbilt, Tennessee State and Louisville. She also coached almost 1,000 players during free clinics at the Ashland Tennis Center.
Arrangements were incomplete at press time.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
