LOGAN — One more win and the Point Pleasant High School baseball team is in the state tournament.
Point Pleasant held off a late Logan rally to defeat the Class AA No. 4 ranked Wildcats, 5-4, at Logan’s Roger Gertz Field on Monday night.
Point Pleasant (21-8) took a 1-0 lead over Logan in the best-of-three series and inched closer to securing its trip to Charleston.
The Big Blacks will try to punch its ticket to state and wrap up the Region 4 title in Game 2 on Tuesday at Point Pleasant in a 6 pm first pitch.
Logan (23-6) will try to force a decisive Game 3 on Wednesday back at Logan.
Kyelar Morrow hit a solo home run and was the starting and winning pitcher for Point Pleasant. He went four innings and allowed four runs on two hits with four walks and two strikeouts. His homer in the fifth gave Point a 3-0 lead.
Hunter Bush and Joel Beattie pitched in relief. Beattie notched the save getting Logan out in order in the seventh. The Big Blacks led 5-0 and held on. Logan plated four runs in the bottom of the fifth.
Dawson Maynard was the starting and losing pitcher for Logan. Chad Burnette and Ryan Roberts pitched in relief.
Wyatt Wilson and Bush had two hits each to lead Point. Logan was held to three hits for the game.