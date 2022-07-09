Public courts tennis is officially back.
The 61st Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament kicked off for the first time in over two years on Saturday at Charleston Family YMCA and Charleston Tennis Club.
Play was supposed to take place at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City, but was moved inside due to rainy weather. If the weather clears up, play will be moved back outdoors at Schoenbaum for Sunday’s events.
There were some recognizable names who took the courts to open up the tournament.
George Washington was well-represented on the first day as current and former Patriot tennis players competed. Samir Jones, who won a Class AAA state championship in the No. 2 singles in May, won his men’s open singles match over Isaiah Blake 6-3, 6-0. Jones said he’s having fun and is happy the tournament is back.
“I think this year is a little extra fun because we missed the last two years because of COVID,” he said. “I try to walk into it super motivated. I’m also excited because it reminds me of states because I see all the other [players] like [Cabell Midland’s] Ashton Cottrell out there. Also kids from before like Alex [Stacy].”
Cottrell played in a men’s open singles match against GW alum Joseph Michael. Stacy, who is also a former Patriot, now plays for Fairmont State and will be a sophomore next year. He’s one of the multiple college players in the tournament. Stacy won a long, physical open singles match 7-5, 4-6 (10-7) over Ashton Cottrell’s brother, Aiden.
“Just the atmosphere is great,” Stacy said. “It’s something that the whole city can get involved in, whether you have been playing since you were three or you’ve been playing for a year. It’s just fun. It’s one of the best weeks of the year.”
Stacy said Public Courts is a good way to tune up in the offseason.
“The competition is good,” he said. “Any tournament you play for the summer in the offseason will benefit you.”
Aiden Cottrell said that he had his hands full with Tracy.
“I’ve got to practice a lot more to raise my game up to another level when I’m playing someone like him,” he said. “He gets to everything. When I come out here I’m having maybe a 10-shot rally and then I have to come to the net. I really have to grind it out to find my shot.”
Like Stacy, Aiden Cottrell thinks public courts is good experience for him as he goes into his senior year at Cabell Midland.
“It’s amazing experience,” Cottrell said. “That’s exactly why I do it. It makes me feel good about myself to know I can go out there and have fun and enjoy myself. That match I enjoyed myself. Win or lose, I still have fun.”
Samir Jones has two siblings participating in Public Courts. Rohen, who teamed up with Samir to win the Class AAA state tournament No. 1 doubles, will play on Monday. Sister Riya Jones, will be a freshman at GW in the fall.
Riya’s beat future teammate Lily Stone, a GW senior, 6-4, 3-6, 1-0, in a women’s open singles match.
“It was really fun,” Riya Jones said. “I’ve known Lily for a really long time. She’s a great player and I played really well. It was really close. It’s good because she’s a high school player and I’ll get to see her on the team.”
Taking in all the action from the spectator area was GW boys tennis coach Taylor Rose Dixon.
“I’m just watching them,” she said. “I’m watching [Samir], watching Joseph Michael who played for me a few years ago. Alex Stacy just had a really good match. I’m just really excited that it’s back after a few-year hiatus. I’m excited that my kids in the offseason are out here competing and still playing.
“They play a lot of great people, they play people from around here. They’re out here playing college people. Connor Waybright from Charleston Catholic was out here playing [former University of Charleston assistant tennis coach] Matt Santen. It’s just an all around great experience.”
Santen defeated Waybright 6-1, 6-2 in their open singles match.