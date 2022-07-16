The final day of the 61st Charleston Public Courts Tennis Tournament featured one of the most competitive matches of the week.
Two former rivals met in the men’s open singles final as Thomas McIntosh and Alek Gracin faced off. The two dueled for more than three hours before McIntosh came away with the 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 win on Saturday at Schoenbaum Tennis Courts in Kanawha City.
On the women’s side, Hurricane High School’s Lexi Smolder handled Sydney Prince 6-0, 6-1 to win the women’s open singles final.
McIntosh, who was clad in a West Virginia Wesleyan shirt before changing shirts after a set, played for the Bobcats collegiately before graduating in 2020 and moving on to Marshall University’s Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.
Gracin, of Zagreb, Croatia, played at the University of Charleston from 2016 through 2020.
McIntosh was thrilled to win the tournament he has played in for years.
“It feels so good,” he said. “I’ve been playing this tournament and watching it since I was a little kids. I’ve been playing on these courts my whole life. I met some of my best friends here. It means a lot. I’ve been playing since probably like 12 or 11 [years old] and now I’m 24. That’s a good 12 years.”
Things didn’t start well for McIntosh. Gracin, who is 6-foot-4, had a hard serve and had McIntosh running all over the court early. Gracin won the first set relatively easily.
In the second set, Gracin kept his foot on the gas pedal, taking the first three games before McIntosh went on a tear by winning four in a row. The set ended in a 7-5 tiebreak in favor of McIntosh.
In the third set, it was McIntosh’s turn to turn on the jets and he downed Gracin 6-3 to end the three-hour-long saga.
“The way Alek plays, he plays just very smooth and flat,” McIntosh said. “I had a really hard time with it and he’s just a really good player. The first set he just killed me. I mean it was close but he just played really good.
“I was down big in the second set. I kind of changed it a little bit, hitting more of those forehands. I started just changing my game a little bit. I got a little bit more loose and started feeling good.”
Gracin explained the match from his point of view.
“That was good,” Gracin said. “I felt good after the first set and the first half of the second set but then he started making more balls and came back. In the second set, it was basically trying to survive and stay on my feet.”
Later in the second set, McIntosh fell going after a ball and began experiencing leg cramps as a result. He said fighting through those cramps is both a mental a physical battle.
“I just chug Gatorade,” he said, somewhat jokingly, about how he responds to cramps. “No but really at that point in the match it’s just a mental thing. It’s all about how you deal with conserving your energy versus going for shots and stuff like that.”
Gracin said he was dealing with physical obstacles of his own.
“I was feeling really good physically [in the first set,” he said. “We had some long points but I was feeling very good. I was feeling very nice about it. But then I went up 3-0. I don’t know what it is. I was trying to do everything. Eating bananas, drinking water. I just physically dropped and I think he sensed it. Then he started getting more and more momentum.”
McIntosh and Gracin are no strangers. They are the same age and played in college at the same time, even facing one another in a tournament. They like to consider themselves rivals.
“I’ve known Alek since college because we’re the same age,” McIntosh said. “He went to UC and I went to Wesleyan and we were kind of rivals. He’s really tall, lanky, hits the ball hard. Not a good matchup for my game because I play a little bit softer. I knew it was gonna be a touch match. We played one time in a tournament [in college] and he beat me.”
“We’re the same generation,” Gracin said. “Those were the best years of my life. I don’t think we played in an official match. We played in a tournament. I think he got his revenge today.”
Women’s open singles
Smolder handled business in the women’s open singles final. She took the first set and ran with it, winning in straight sets and only dropping one game.
The match was a polar opposite of the men’s open singles final. The men’s match ran from 9:15 a.m. to 12:15 a.m. The women’s match began well after 11 a.m. and ended and 12:05 p.m.
Smolder, who participated in her first-ever Public Courts tournament this year, is undefeated.
“I just try to be consistent out there and just try to get my feet in position for every ball,” she said. “I’ve never played [Public Courts]. My mom’s won it, my dad’s won it and my brother’s won it so I figured that I should try to win one too.
“It’s very cool. I love this tournament. I love coming to watch it. It’s really cool, like the environment and everybody is so nice around here. It’s just so nice to see everybody from different ages play in this tournament and different levels.”