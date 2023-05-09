ONA — Tayveon Wilson is better at punting than bunting.
The Huntington High School freshman outfielder/pitcher turned a blown squeeze bunt into a two-run play that lifted Huntington High to a 6-4 victory over Cabell Midland Tuesday in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 1 high school baseball game.
“It was a bad bunt,” Wilson said of his attempted suicide squeeze. “It went straight back to the pitcher. But, hey, I put the ball in play and it worked.”
With Carson Carter at third and Jax O’Roarke at second and no one out, Wilson laid down the bunt, which Aden McCormill fielded and tagged out Carter on the third-base line as O’Roarke moved to third.
Wilson saw second base was uncovered and took off for it, prompting a throw from McCormill. The ball sailed into center field, allowing O’Roarke and Wilson to score.
“I saw second base was empty, so I just ran,” Wilson said.
Highlanders coach john Dennison said the goal was just to get the ball in play and try to score one run.
“We have a scoring system in practice and Tayveon got a negative-20 for that bunt,” Dennison said, with a laugh. “But, when you put the ball in play, magic happens and, my goodness, magic happened. I’m not going to get on him for that.”
Huntington High (15-12) plays at Spring Valley (21-7) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the winners bracket. The Knights (21-10) entertain Lincoln County (5-22) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a losers bracket elimination game.
HHS was down to its last two outs before scoring four runs in the seventh inning. Bryan Robinson walked ahead of singles by Carson Dunfee and Ryan Ramey.
Jaxon Hatfield was hit by a pitch to plate one run. Jonathan Jackson hit a sacrifice fly and Colson Parker singled in a run to make it 4-3. Hatfield then scored on a double steal to tie it.
“This was big for us,” Dennison said. “We started the game off sluggish. We looked like we were tired. All of the sudden, you have three outs left in your back pocket and you score four runs to tie. From that point on, these kids stayed elevated.”
The contest was costly for both teams’ pitching staffs. The Highlanders used five hurlers, with Wilson earning the win and O’Roarke a save. The Knights pitched three, with Kenyon Collins going 6 1/3 and striking out 12 before leaving with a 4-1 lead.
“Tayveon comes in and gives us a strong inning,” Dennison said. “He bailed us out. We went through a lot of arms tonight. That’s sectional baseball. You win and you move on. You lose and you go home.”
Pitching limitations won’t be the lone concern Wednesday. The Highlanders will be without Jackson and Wilson, each of whom will compete in the Region IV track and field meet at Hurricane High.
“Tomorrow’s going to be a struggle for us,” Dennison said. “We lose our track kids because the (Secondary School Activities Commission) likes to have baseball sectionals and track regionals at the same time. We’ll do our best against Spring Valley. They’re a good team regardless. We’ll do the best we can with what we have.”
Cabell Midland scored four runs in the third, but a pair of baserunning blunders in each of the first two innings were costly. A runner was thrown out at the plate in the first and another picked off in the second.
In the third, after consecutive singles by Hunter McSweeney, Landon Nida and Ray Ray Williams loaded the bases, Collins hit into a fielder’s choice to erase the lead runner. Luke Samuel walked to plate Nida before Williams came home on a wild pitch.
One out later, Jack Eastone smashed a two-run triple to to right, making it 4-0.
“We had our chances,” Knights coach Tracy Brumfield said. “We had guys in scoring position early and failed to get a hit when we needed it, and it cost us the game. Kenyon deserved a better outcome than that, but give (Huntington) credit, they fought back and made plays when they needed it.”
HUNTINGTON HIGH 000 000 400 2 — 2 11 1
CABELL MIDLAND 004 000 000 0 — 4 10 1
Hatfield, Jackson (4), Carter (7), Wilson (9), O’Roarke (10) and Henson; Collins, McSweeney (7), McCormill (9).
Hitting: (HH) Parker 2-5 2 SB, O’Roarke 4-5 2B, B. Robinson 2-3; (CM) Williams 3-3, Samuel 2-4, Eastone 2-5 3B 2 RBIs, McSweeney 2-4.