HUNTINGTON -- Parents of volleyball players at three schools in Putnam County are claiming discrimination in filing for a temporary restraining order to stop the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission volleyball tournament from being played this week.
Yvette Peterson, mother of Hurricane High player Lexie Peterson, Tricia Fluharty, mother of Winfield's Julian Flaherty, and Janessa Harris, who plays at Buffalo, filed the lawsuit Tuesday in Kanawha County Circuit Court on behalf of themselves and other teams excluded from the tournament because of the state's COVID-19 map. Because Putnam County is orange on the map, its teams are prohibited from competing. Counties in red or orange are prohibited from competition. Counties in green, yellow or gold may play.
The litigants are asking the WVSSAC to refrain from conducting the state tournament as scheduled Thursday through Saturday. They claim volleyball players, all female, are being denied equal protection under the law and are discriminated against in accordance with mandates under Tile IX because three football teams -- Buffalo, Hurricane and Poca -- from Putnam County are cleared to participate in the playoffs Sunday, pending the release of the COVID-19 map at 5 p.m. Saturday. If Putnam County is gold, yellow or green Saturday, the football teams will be permitted to play, while the volleyball squads are afforded no such opportunity.
Hurricane's football team is scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Spring Valley, while Buffalo is slated to play at 3 p.m. Sunday at Midland Trail. Poca is to visit Robert C. Byrd at 5 p.m. Sunday.
The suit also claims the SSAC allowed volleyball teams in Berkeley and Jefferson counties, which were red or orange, to play their sectional and regional tournament games last Sunday.
Hurricane coach Allie Douglas, whose team finished runner-up to Parkersburg in the Region IV tournament to qualify for the states, said her girls deserve the opportunity to play.
"We had all of our teams at sectional and all of our teams at regional at the right time, so I feel like we've done everything right to prove that we should also get a chance, or a little bit of leniency when it comes to getting to go to state, as well," Douglas said.
The suit claimed that favoring football over volleyball is unfair and illegal.
"Upon information and belief, because of the exclusion of the Petitioners' team from Putnam County, the WVSSAC has designated or intends to designate other teams for the tournament," the petitioners wrote in the filing. "Upon information and belief that was also the intention of the WVSSAC for the football teams from the same county which had also qualified for participation in the State Football championship tournament -- until November 7, 2020 when the WVSSAC announced that the football teams from Putnam County would be bracketed and scheduled to play, provided that the county became designated as "gold" or Yellow or Green in the report scheduled for release on Saturday, November 14, 2020."
WVSSAC executive director Bernie Dolan said the organization is justified in its decision to continue with the state volleyball tournament as scheduled. Dolan said a line must be drawn somewhere for the tournament to be played at all.
"If we move the whole tournament to the next week, there's a whole other group of people who might not make it because of the color code," Dolan said.
Dolan added that contractual obligations at the state tournament level make moving the events or changing their dates more difficult than for a sectional or regional tournament, each of which is played on high school campuses.
"Our job is to try to make opportunities for the kids to play," Dolan said. "We've tried to rationally have arguments that were able to move the needle to allow more participation."
Hurricane players Kantley McCown and twin sisters Grace and Maggie Dickerson said they hope the Redskins are afforded the opportunity to play.
"This is only the second time in school history that we've made the state tournament," Grace Dickerson said. "It's the first time since 2017 and we really want to play."
McKown said she hopes to fulfill a nearly a lifelong quest of playing for a state championship.
"I've dreamed of this since I started playing volleyball," McKown said. "We've worked hard together,"
Maggie Dickerson said she hopes the state champion is decided on the court of the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center with a full field of teams competing. As of now, just six teams -- Bridgeport, George Washington, Hedgesville, Morgantown, Musselman and Woodrow Wilson are in the normally eight-team Class AAA bracket.
"We want to go and play and give everything we've got," Maggie Dickerson said.
The other brackets also are more sparse than normal. Class AA features seven teams and Class A five.