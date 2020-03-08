Putnam Volleyball Club’s teams of 13-, 14- and 15-year-olds all won championships in recent tournaments throughout Ohio.

The club’s 15-year-olds went undefeated to win the Ohio Valley Region’s President’s Day Cup challenge Feb. 15-16 at the Columbus Convention Center. On Feb. 2, they went undefeated to win the Sports Express Tournament in Mason, Ohio. The Inferno is ranked No. 1 out of nearly 200 teams in the OVR.

Putnam Volleyball Club’s 14-year-old team went undefeated and won the gold division of the Game Time Sports Center tournament Jan. 26 at Urbana, Ohio, while the PVC’s 13-year-olds went undefeated and finished first in the gold bracket at the Ohio Valley Region’s President’s Day Cup tournament Feb. 15-16 in Cincinnati.

— The Herald-Dispatch

