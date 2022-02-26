BUIES CREEK, N.C. - Saturday's victories for Marshall's softball team were pretty sweet.
Some may say they were sweet as Pye.
Marshall slugger Saige Pye had a pair of home runs in each game as the Thundering Herd earned a doubleheader sweep on Saturday afternoon at the Camel Stampede, hosted by Campbell University.
In game one, Marshall faced the same Howard team it had hung 15 runs on during play on Friday's first day of competition.
The Herd found things much more difficult on Saturday until Pye uncorked a three-run home run in a five-run seventh inning that pushed a two-run lead to a 9-2 victory over the Bison.
Pye finished with four RBIs and Bub Ferenga got her first win in the circle for the Herd. Sydney Nester came on in relief of Ferenga and threw two scoreless innings in which she struck out four to preserve the win.
Those two innings served as a warm-up for Nester, who took the circle in the 6-3 win in game two against host Campbell.
Again, it was Pye who broke open a close game when her two-run home run in the fifth inning pushed Marshall's lead to 5-2.
Aly Harrell, who had a pair of hits and a pair of RBIs, added to the lead in the sixth with a single before Campbell got an unearned run in the final frame to set the score.
Katie Adams started the scoring off for Marshall (8-5) with a two-run double in the first inning.
Nester finished the game allowing six hits and three runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out 13.
Of Marshall's nine hits in the win, five were for extra bases.
Marshall was scheduled to take on Kent State at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, but that game was canceled. The Herd returns to action with its first home games of the season, starting at 11:30 a.m. on Friday when Marshall takes on Purdue-Fort Wayne at Dot Hicks Field.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
