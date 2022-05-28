HUNTINGTON — Henry Colombi's college football career will end in Huntington, capping a long journey that has come with several twists and turns ahead of what will ultimately serve as his sixth and final year as a college quarterback.
Colombi, a transfer from Texas Tech University, where he spent two seasons, has officially joined the Marshall football program after receiving his diploma from Texas Tech earlier this month. Prior to his time with the Red Raiders, Colombi spent three seasons at Utah State.
While he wasn't able to participate in Marshall football's spring practice and scrimmage game, Colombi was able to observe at a distance, getting a feel for the offense just through watching practice throughout the spring. Now he's officially a part of the Thundering Herd and is eager to hit the ground running.
"It feels great," Colombi said. "I think being here in the spring has definitely helped me and helped the team build our chemistry, just being around the guys and letting them know what being a leader is. It feels good to finally be a officially part of the team and get rolling."
Colombi is, by far, the most experienced quarterback on the Marshall roster, joining a group of five freshman who participated in spring ball and 2022 recruit Cole Pennington arriving this summer. In two years with the Red Raiders, Colombi appeared in 13 games and started nine.
When asked about the development of the young quarterback room following the annual Green and White football scrimmage, MU head coach Charles Huff said the addition of Colombi this summer will help each player take a step forward.
"I don't think it really changes the dynamic, it just puts another piece, an experienced player in the room," Huff said. "Obviously Henry has to come in, he's got to continue to learn the system and he's gonna have to execute.
"I think what happens is when you add competition to the room, everybody's level rises," Huff continued, "so Chase (Cunningham) is going to get better, Pete (Zamora) is gonna get better, Cam (Fancher) is going to get better, which is going to make us a better team."
Colombi certainly is no stranger to a quarterback competition.
At Utah State, where he spent three years, he played behind Jordan Love, who's now with the Green Bay Packers. At Texas Tech he was in a quarterback rotation for two years, splitting starts with Alan Bowman in 2020 and Donovan Smith and Tyler Shough in 2021. Still, Colombi managed to throw for 2,356 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions in four starts in 2020 and five in his final season with the Red Raiders.
Those starts came consecutively, and his first start in each season came against the West Virginia Mountaineers, his first taste of football in the Mountain State, winning in both starts.
"It was pretty hostile," Colombi said of his first game in Morgantown, a 23-20 victory. "I was in warmups, fans striped the stadium that game. I think we were 3-1 at the time, we came off a loss against Texas. They were pretty crazy. But we went in there to handle our business and it was pretty good."
Colombi said he believes he can use his past experiences to help set up the younger group of quarterbacks for future success.
"I was in that position once," Colombi said. "I've been around a lot of good quarterbacks, Jordan Love, Alan Bowman, and just learning from those guys made me a better quarterback. I think competition is great and especially having an older guy there to teach the ropes, teach you how to do things is really important."
Marshall is new, but not without some familiarity for Colombi, who played in high school in the state of Florida, a recruiting hotbed for the Herd football program. Coming to Marshall reunited him with some familiar faces from his high school playing days.
"My past two schools there have been maybe one or two guys from Florida, so coming here, there's guys all on the same mission," Colombi said. "In high school we talked about this and to get together with them, it's kind of like high school all over again."
One of those players was the Herd's leading receiver from one season ago, Corey Gammage, who attended high school in the same region as Colombi, though they were at different schools. They'll now be able to team up.
"I thought that it was a great position for me to come in and be the last piece to bring everyone together," Colombi said.
Tattooed on his left arm are two phrases, "Made in adversity" and "God willing," ones that the Herd's new signal-caller has placed at the center of his life and collegiate journey which has had both ups and downs leading him to Marshall.
When he transferred from Utah State, many of his class credits didn't transfer with him. He was in and out as a starter at Texas Tech, worked with a number of head coaches and offensives coordinators in college, but has made the most of his chances under center.
"I think adversity kind of defines us as a person and I like to tell people I've lived in all the different time zones," Colombi said. "I've been all around, I've learned a lot at all these different places, played with different offensive coordinators, and it's a story that I want to be able to tell people about and hopefully achieve my dream of playing in the NFL."
All said, Colombi is eager to take the field for the Herd, a team he believes has abundant talent and depth on both sides of the ball. Marshall had recruited him once he transferred from Utah State but he chose Texas Tech, though he'd eventually find his way to Huntington, his final collegiate stop, two years later.