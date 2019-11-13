HUNTINGTON — It didn’t take long for Marshall defensive coordinator Brad Lambert to identify the secret behind the success of Louisiana Tech’s offense.
That would be quarterback J’Mar Smith, who has consistently been a thorn in the side of the opposition this year.
The goal of the Herd is to get after Smith and get him off rhythm early, but Lambert said that is no easy task with Smith’s experience and talent.
“You can tell he’s a fifth-year senior just watching him on video,” Lambert said. “He doesn’t let a lot of things bother him. He’s pretty good at manipulating the pocket when you come after him so you try to get as much pressure as you can on him and try to get him in tough situations, but it’s going to be a tough chore to get him rattled.”
Execution will be key for the Thundering Herd against Smith, who leads Conference USA’s top offense. The Bulldogs are 13th nationally in scoring offense (38.1 points per game) and 17th in total offense (479.1 yards per game). Smith is a key cog in that, averaging more than 300 yards of total offense per contest.
Smith has thrown for 2,483 yards with 14 touchdowns and just four interceptions, while also rushing for 226 yards and two scores. What has separated Smith from other quarterbacks that Marshall has seen is his red zone efficiency. In five Conference USA games, the Bulldogs have come away with points in all 23 opportunities with 18 being touchdowns.
“They’ve done a nice job in the red zone,” Lambert said. “They make you execute defensively and they’ve just out-executed people down there.”
During their eight-game win streak, execution has been on the side of the Bulldogs, who prey on the mistakes of the opposition.
Many members of Marshall’s team watched Louisiana Tech’s 52-17 win over North Texas on Saturday — a game in which the Bulldogs racked up 542 yards — 278 through the air and 264 on the ground.
Whether it was Smith through the air or one of several running backs in the mix for Skip Holtz’s team, Marshall’s focal point was to not allow big plays.
Smith was able to hit on an 80-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and six different running backs had a carry of 10-plus yards in the Bulldogs’ win over North Texas.
“Our coach told us no gimme plays,” Marshall safety Nazeeh Johnson said. “They like to execute on missed assignments and stuff like that. If we keep everything in front of us and let our D-line work and linebackers work, it’s going to come down to the secondary this week.”
While the run and pass have both been strong points of Louisiana Tech, it is Smith who is making the calls at the line with the Bulldogs’ offense, which routinely lines up with four wide receivers and one back to force the opposition to make plays in space.
That formation can often lead to pressure on a quarterback to make correct reads quickly, but Lambert said that was the biggest strength of Smith’s game.
“He’s handling pressure and handling the moment with where they are and their record,” Lambert said. “Doing those things always starts with your quarterback and I think he’s doing a really good job of leading them right now.”
For Marshall, the goal is simplified: limit Smith to limit the Louisiana Tech offense.
It might be easy to say, but the 2019 season has proven that it is much harder to do.