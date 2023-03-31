ONA — The motto of the 1940s Milwaukee Braves baseball team was “Spahn and Sain and pray for rain.”
The club’s pitching rotation tailed off considerably after those two stars. Cabell Midland softball’s mantra might be “Drea and Quinn and we’ll likely win.”
The Knights feature two hard-throwing hurlers, Quinn Ballengee and Drea Watts, who head the staff of one of the better teams in West Virginia Class AAA.
Cabell Midland is off to a 6-1 start, winning each game since an opening 3-1 loss to another big-school power, Spring Valley. On Thursday, the Knights beat a strong Winfield squad 4-2.
“We’re happy with it,” Cabell Midland coach Herman Beckett said of the two-girl rotation. “We’re really happy with it.”
Beckett laughed heartily after that. The veteran coach has reason to be happy. Not only do Ballengee, a junior, and Watts, a freshman, pitch, they also play shortstop. When one is in the circle, the other is behind her in the hole.
“We just switch,” Ballengee said. “Drea fits right in. We have a lot of underclassmen stepping right up. Our goal is to win the last game. That’s what we always say.”
Watts averages 9.6 strikeouts per game featuring a 60 mph fastball and a drop curve that leaves batters spinning like ceiling fans. Ballengee too is fast, but also more finesse- and location-driven. A seasoned veteran who helped the Knights to a state title in 2021, Ballengee shares her experience to aid Watts.
“Quinn helps me a whole lot,” Watts said. “She’s somebody I can look up to, an upperclassman who has been there from the beginning. Since I’m a freshman, she’s stepped in and helped me. She’s a great athlete. It’s amazing.”
Ballengee’s athleticism is apparent not just on the softball field but in cheerleading. Fans marveled at her performing 15 consecutive backflips during basketball games last season. Ballengee also packs tremendous punch in her 5-foot-4, 130-pound frame. She has smashed five home runs and driven in 18 runs this season.
Last season, Ballengee homered 11 times, drove in 28 runs and batted .500 to help Cabell Midland to a 23-11 record. As a freshman, she homered three times, knocked in 20 runs and batted .278.
“We have a good team this year and I’m excited to see what happens this season,” Ballengee said. “Drea is killing it on the mound and the energy is there. It’s just great. We have a good defense to back us up and our bats are helping. We’re good all around.”
Being good might not be enough to win the state, region or even the section. To do that, a team must be great. The Knights play in a loaded section with Spring Valley, Lincoln County and Huntington High. Always-potent Hurricane lurks in the region.
“To come out of this black and blue division here, you have a really good chance to bring home the gold,” Beckett said. “I don’t care what anybody else thinks about it. You’ve got us, Lincoln County, Spring Valley; Huntington High’s better. We think we can put nine on the field who can play with anybody.”
Beckett said Ballengee is “crushing it” at the plate. Ballengee said she appreciated the compliment, then deflected credit to her teammates.
“I think we have the toughest section,” she said. “We play the best teams in the state right off the bat, but I feel like we have the team to do it. I’m excited. I feel like I’m doing pretty good right now. I have to stay there with my mindset. My teammates always have my back and that’s nice. We have a really special team I feel like.”
Watts, who counts hanging with friends and going to Bible studies as necessities outside of softball, brings a different look to the field and not just because of her strong right arm. She wears sunglasses on the field, perhaps because of her bright future.
“Just for comfort,” Watts said.
Watts, Ballengee and the rest of the Knights make a lot of teams uncomfortable. They’re scheduled to go for win No. 7 at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hurricane.