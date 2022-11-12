CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Mantavin Quisenberry scored four touchdowns in the first half to lead Boyle County to a 43-7 victory over Boyd County Friday night in a Class AAAA high school football playoff game.
The standout sophomore ran 26, 11 and 14 yards for TDs and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score as the Rebels (10-2) dominated the second-round matchup. Quisenberry finished with 151 yards on eight carries to send Boyle County to the third round Friday at Lexington Catholic (9-2).
Trey Holbrook completed 15 of 28 passes for 172 yards for the Lions (8-4).
RACELAND 43, PARIS 6: The host Rams (11-1) turned three interceptions and one blocked punt into points in a second-round victory over the Greyhounds (8-4).
Raceland led 29-0 after one quarter and held Paris to 72 yards. Logan Lundy passed for 83 yards and four touchdowns, two to Mason Lykins, for the Rams, who entertain Hazard (8-4) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
GREENUP COUNTY 28, LAWRENCE COUNTY 7: Tyson Sammons scored on a 1-yard plunge to put the Musketeers (8-4) up two scores late in a Class AAA playoff triumph over the Bulldogs (9-3) in Louisa, Kentucky.
Sammons carried 21 times for 117 yards and two touchdowns and was 7 for 7 passing for 62 yards. Greenup County plays at Mason County at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a third-round game.
HARVEST PREP 25, WHEELERSBURG 21: The Warriors rallied from a 21-13 deficit to defeat the Pirates in a Division V, Region 19 playoff game at Boston Field in Nelsonville, Ohio.
Harvest Prep (13-0) led 13-0 before Wheelersburg (9-4) rallied for the lead as Ethan Glover ran for two touchdowns and Eric Lattimore returned a fumble 74 yards for a score.
The second-seeded Warriors play No. 1 seed Ironton (13-0) in the region championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at a site to be determined.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.