The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

High school prep football icon blox

High school football coverage from The Herald-Dispatch

 By Don Willis dfwillis@HDMediaLLC.com

CANNONSBURG, Ky. — Mantavin Quisenberry scored four touchdowns in the first half to lead Boyle County to a 43-7 victory over Boyd County Friday night in a Class AAAA high school football playoff game.

The standout sophomore ran 26, 11 and 14 yards for TDs and returned a kickoff 98 yards for a score as the Rebels (10-2) dominated the second-round matchup. Quisenberry finished with 151 yards on eight carries to send Boyle County to the third round Friday at Lexington Catholic (9-2).

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you