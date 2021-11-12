RACELAND, Ky. – Noah Wallace scored four touchdowns for Raceland on Friday and forced a critical fumble to help lead his Rams to a 28-14 win over Paintsville in the Class 1A, District 6 championship game over Paintsville.
Additionally, the sophomore running back rushed for 141 yards on 20 carries to lead the Rams into the next round of the Kentucky football playoffs where it will host Bishop Brossart, a 36-0 winner over Nicholas County.
Wallace credited his teammates for his rushing performance.
“The O-Line, got to thank them for giving me the wonderful holes,” Wallace said. “That let me do what I do.”
Wallace’s first TD helped Raceland (11-1) rally from a 7-0 deficit.
Paintsville (6-6) scored on the game’s first play from scrimmage with a 67-yard touchdown run by Harris Phelps. However, the Tigers didn’t get back inside the Raceland 20-yard-line again until its final possession of the first half.
There, after two penalties backed PHS up to the Raceland 31, Tigers quarterback Frederick James was intercepted at the 2-yard-line by Connor Hughes allowing the Rams to run out the second quarter with the game tied 7-7.
Raceland answered Harris’ TD run with a nine-play, 66-yard drive capped by Wallace’s 11-yard TD run to tie the score.
The Rams had other opportunities to take the lead in the first half couldn’t convert on its other offensive opportunities.
On its second drive of the game, Raceland drove to the Paintsville 10 where the Tigers blocked a Peyton Ison field goal attempt. Two other drives by the Rams ended with a fumble recovered by Paintsville at its own 26 and a Raceland turnover on downs at the Tigers’ 15.
“It’s a 48-minute game,” Raceland head coach Mike Salmons said. “I think as the game wore on you saw our depth and our physical play took a toll on them. We were able control the line of scrimmage and took control in the second half.”
On the opening drive in the third quarter, Wallace added his second touchdown to give Raceland its first lead of the game.
Wallace extended his team’s lead to 21-7 on a 4-yard run, but Paintsville responded with a 43-yard kickoff return by Harris that put the Tigers at the Raceland 27.
On the fourth play of that drive, however, Paintsville quarterback Frederick James ran a keeper to the Raceland 2-yard-line where Wallace hit him and forced the ball out. Wallace said he fell on the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
Sparked by Isaac Browning’s 65-yard run, Wallace’s fourth touchdown set the score to 28-7 with 4:05 to play.
PAINTSVILLE 7 0 0 7 -- 14
RACELAND 7 0 7 14 – 28
P – Harris 67 run (Holbrook kick).
R – Wallace 11 run (Ison kick).
R – Wallace 2 run (Ison kick).
R – Wallace 4 run (Ison kick).
R – Wallace 12 run (Ison kick).
P – Peters 8 pass from James (Holbrook kick).
P R
First downs 15 18
Rushes-yards 31-158 45-311
Passes 9-14-1 6-8-0
Passing yards 121 76
Total yards 279 387
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 9-100 9-75
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (P) Phelps 13-92, Taylor 4-34, Sexton 4-20, James 10-12; (R) Wallace 20-141, Browning 6-83, Lundy 14-47, Hughes 3-38, Farrow 1-2.
PASSING: (P) James 9-14-1, 121 yards, 1TD; (R) Lundy 6-8-0, 76 yards.
RECEIVING: (P) Allen 1-31, Peters 4-44, Phelps 1-21, Sexton 1-13, Taylor 2-12; (R) Wallace 2-20, Fannin 2-40, Newman 2-6.