RACELAND, Ky. — Three first-quarter touchdowns helped lead the Raceland Rams into the Final Four of the Class 1A football playoffs in Kentucky on Friday after the Rams defeated Bishop Brossart 48-7.
Raceland improved to 12-1 overall on the season and will take on Pikeville in the state semifinals for a chance to earn a spot in the state championship at Lexington’s Kroger Field.
Raceland was led by 190 yards passing from Logan Lundy who also tossed two touchdowns, while Jules Farrow rushed for 113 yards and three touchdowns to pace the ground game.
Farrow’s offensive backfield teammate, Noah Wallace, had three touchdowns as well — two rushing and one receiving.
Bishop Brossart (12-1) came into the contest with 2,874 rushing yards as a team in 2021 but managed just 99 yards on the ground against the Rams’ defense.
The Mustangs took the opening kickoff but were immediately turned away by Raceland on a three-and-out. A short punt gave the Rams their first possession at its own 45.
Four plays later Noah Wallace scored on a 3-yard run and a 7-0 lead at 9:43 of the opening period.
“I think we wanted to come out and try to exert ourselves early on, try to take some sense of control of the game,” Raceland head coach Mike Salmons said. “With their travel situation, we thought that would help us.”
Located in Alexandria, Kentucky, Bishop Brossart appeared poised to take momentum in the second quarter. The Mustangs used a seven-play drive to cut the lead to 19-7 on a 7-yard pass from Jacob Leicht to Jed Martin.
Then Brossart recovered an onside kick at the Raceland 44 for a chance to cut further into the Rams’ lead.
However, Salmons’ defensive unit didn’t flinch.
Raceland forced a turnover on downs on the Mustangs’ ensuing possession.
Then with 43 seconds left in the first half Lundy found Wallace for a 24-yard TD pass and, after the two-point conversion held a 27-7 lead.
“Our guys don’t flinch, and we’re not going to flinch in seven days,” Salmons said of the upcoming matchup with Pikeville.
Lundy completed 8 of 13 passes and nearly had a third touchdown but he was intercepted — his only turnover of the night — two yards deep in the end zone by Jed Martin.
Wallace’s second rushing touchdown was the only score of the third quarter. Farrow’s final two rushing scores set the final margin and put a running clock in motion for the final 5:38 of the contest.
The matchup between Raceland and Pikeville will be the first since the two met during the 2019 regular season, a 12-6 win by the Panthers on its home field.
BISHOP BROSSART 0 7 0 0 — 7
RACELAND 19 8 7 14 — 48
R — Wallace 3 run (Ison kick).
R — Hughes 66 pass from Lundy (kick blocked).
R — Farrow 7 run (kick blocked).
B — J. Martin 7 pass from Leicht (Schwartz kick).
R — Wallace 24 pass from Lundy (Lundy pass to Newman, lateral to Farrow).
R — Wallace 5 run (Ison kick).
R — Farrow 30 run (Ison kick).
R — Farrow 4 run (Ison kick).
B R
First downs 12 21
Rushes-yards 38-99 35-256
Passes 8-19-1 8-13-1
Passing yards 67 190
Total yards 166 446
Fumbles-lost 1-1 1-1
Penalties-yards 6-60 6-60
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (B) J. Martin 19-106, Orth 3-20, Leicht 16-(-27); (R) Farrow 12-113, Wallace 11-57, Browning 7-49, Hughes 2-24, Lundy 3-13.
PASSING: (B) Leicht 8-19-1, 67 yards, 1TD; (R) Lundy 18-13-1, 190 yards, 2TDs.
RECEIVING: (B) Willike 4-46, Schadler 1-10, Govan 1-6, J. Martin 2-5; (R) Hughes 5-144, Wallace 1-24, Newman 2-22.