LOUISA, Ky. — Raceland (9-1) beat Lawrence County 32-7 Friday night to clinch the Eastern Kentucky Conference high school football championship.
Logan Lundy completed 8 of 15 passes for 112 yards and one touchdown for the Rams, who entertain Nicholas County (6-3) Friday in the first round of the Class A playoffs. Noah Wallace rushed 14 times for 75 yards and two touchdowns.
The Bulldogs (8-2) avoided a shutout when Will McDavid scored on a 1-yard plunge with 40 seconds left. Lawrence County plays host to East Carter (6-4) Friday in a Class AAA playoff game.
RUSSELL 38, WEST CARTER 7: Andre Richardson-Crews ran for 77 yards and one touchdown as the Red Devils (2-8) went to Olive Hill, Kentucky, and won their second straight game of the season.
Colby Rock ran for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Ethan Osborne ran 54 yards for a score on his only carry. Ethan Pack completed 9 of 12 passes for 116 yards and one TD. Nathan Totten kicked a 40-yard field goal.
Dwaylon Dean ran for 55 yards on 13 attempts for the Comets (2-8).
LOUDONVILLE 40, ROCK HILL 7: The host Redbirds (7-4) jumped to a 28-7 halftime lead to defeat the Redmen (5-6) in a Division VI, Region 23 playoff game at Redbird Stadium.
Matt Sprang completed 9 of 16 passes for 172 yards and carried 15 times for 105 yards. Peyton Regan added 89 yards on 19 attempts. Chase Delong carried 15 times for 72 yards for Rock Hill.
Loudonville will meet Nelsonville-York in the second round.
GALLIA ACADEMY 37, LICKING VALLEY 30: The Blue Devils (9-2) fell behind 16-0, then scored 30 consecutive points to defeat the Panthers (5-6) in a Division IV, Region 15 playoff opener at Memorial Stadium in Gallipolis, Ohio.
Brody Fellure threw a 65-yard touchdown pass to Kenyon Franklin to win it. Gallia Academy's defense stopped Licking Valley at the Blue Devils' 17 to stave off a Panthers attempt to rally.
Fellure finished with 223 total yards. Hudson Shamblin carried 21 times for 99 yards and two touchdowns. Theo Walsh led Licking Valley with 153 yards and three touchdowns on 20 carries.
PND 45, GREEN 36: Dylan Seison ran for an 80-yard touchdown on a reverse with 11:41 to play to give Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) a lead it never relinquished in a Division VII, Region 27 playoff victory in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.
Seison's run put the Titans ahead 39-36. He followed with a 54-yard punt return to set up a 10-yard TD sprint by Gavin Hart with 7:46 left to put the contest out of reach. Green finished 6-5, with two of the losses to Notre Dame, which visits Newark Catholic Friday in the second round.
HARVEST PREP 47, MEIGS 0: Justin Batista returned the opening kickoff 79 yards for a touchdown and the second-seeded Warriors (11-0) routed the 15th-seeded Marauders in a Division V, Region 19 playoff game in Canal Winchester, Ohio. Harvest Prep, which takes on West Muskingum (9-2) on Friday, held Meigs (6-5) to 51 total yards. Aiden Rogers completed 6 of 13 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Cross country
OHIO DIVISION III: Charlie Putnam of Portsmouth finished third in the Division III Southeast Region meet in Pickerington, Ohio. Putnam ran 15:47.25 to qualify for the state meet Saturday in Obetz, Ohio. Marcus Runkle of Fairfield Union won in 15:40.1.
Boys soccer
WHEELERSBURG 7, IRONTON ST. JOE 0: Max Hagans scored four goals and Nick Sylvia three as the Pirates (16-1-2) defeated the Flyers (14-5-1) in a Division III district title game in Jackson, Ohio. The district championship is the third in a row for Wheelersburg, which will take on Minford in the region semifinals. The Falcons beat Northwest 3-2 on Saturday.
Volleyball
WHEELERSBURG 3, Southeastern 0: The Pirates swept the Panthers 25-15, 25-21, 25-15 to win a Division III Southeast District championship. The Pirates advance to the regional tournament against Adena on Thursday. The Warriors defeated Zane Trace 25-20, 26-24, 25-18 Saturday.
