ASHLAND — Raceland advanced to the semi state tournament on Tuesday with an 11-1 over Ashland in the Region 16 baseball tournament at the Tomcats’ Alumni Field.
The Rams (31-7) will meet the champions of Region 13 on Saturday at Morehead State University with the first pitch scheduled for 4:30. Whitley County and Middlesboro were scheduled to play Tuesday as well, but that game was pushed to 9 p.m. because of rain.
Raceland and Ashland dealt with rain themselves after a downpour and lightning delayed the game for two hours and one minute.
The pause in play came one batter into the top of the first inning when the Rams’ Conner Hughes drew a walk. When play resumed Raceland went on the attack against Ashland (15-22).
A single by Jake Heighton into left field let the speedy Hughes move to third on the play. Hughes scored on a wild pitch to make it 1-0.
Ashland would answer in the bottom of the first, pushing its leadoff hitter NeShawn Peppers home on an RBI single by Ryan Brown to tie the game.
Hughes led off the third with a single and would score on an Ashland error that allowed Kirk Pence to reach first on a bunt single. All nine Raceland hitters would come to the plate in the half inning with Andrew Floyd delivering a two-run single followed by Michael Meade’s two-run double that made the score 6-1.
Another five-run inning in the fifth highlighted by Colton Holman’s RBI single put Ashland in an 11-1 deficit and facing a mercy-rule loss if it failed to score in the bottom of the inning.
Heighton pitched all five innings of the game for Raceland to get the win and struck out five Tomcats.
Ashland touched up the Rams’ righthander for three hits in the first inning but were retired in order in the second and third innings before Asher Stevens singled in the fourth.
Heighton started the fifth with a strike out of Sawyer Alley and got a ground out from Tristen Davis. Ashland catcher Brett Mullins was hit by a pitch from Heighton, but the senior pitcher fielded a high-bouncing ground ball from Peppers that he threw over to Kadin Shore at first to retire the side and clinch the win.
Ashland had overcome six errors to rally for a win in the seventh inning of the Region 16 quarterfinals against Greenup County. The Tomcats jumped to a 10-0 lead over East Carter, then held off a rally by the Raiders to get a 16-7 win to advance to the finals.
Raceland dominated the tournament from its opening win over West Carter by a score of 22-0 in three innings followed by a 6-0 win over Boyd County in the semifinals.
The region championship by Raceland was its first in 31 years.
RACELAND 105 05 — 11 10 1
ASHLAND 100 00 — 1 4 4
Heighton and Thornsberry; Atkins, Stevens (4), Brewer (5) and Mullins.
Hitting: (R) Floyd 2-3 2 RBI, Meade 1-1 2B 2 RBI, Holman 3-4 RBI; (A) Brown 1-2 RBI, Peppers 1-3.