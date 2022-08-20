The Rams (1-0) dominated in defeating Ashland 34-7 Saturday night in high school football. The game was played at Ed Miller Stadium because Raceland’s new artificial turf installation wasn’t completed in time.
Raceland found its home away from home to its liking, and not just because of the prevalence of orange.
The statistics reflected the Rams’ dominance. Raceland outgained Ashland 354-65, gained 19 first downs to the Tomcats’ five and finished with a 61-38 advantage in plays run.
The Rams asserted themselves early, scoring on their first two possessions for a 14-0 lead. The first touchdown was an 18-yard pass from Logan Lundy to Parker Fannin, who beat a double team at 8:25 of the first quarter to make the catch and cap a nine-play, 72-yard drive. The second came when Jules Farrow skirted left end from the 9 with 4:50 left in the first period to finish a seven-play, 38-yard trek.
The Tomcats (0-1) halted the onslaught, at least temporarily, when Braxton Jennings ended an eight-play, 75-yard drive with a 13-yard touchdown run up the middle to make it 14-7.
Raceland came back on its next possession, as Noah Wallace scored on a 1-yard plunge to give the Rams a 21-7 lead. Wallace’s TD was set up by a 36-yard pass from Lundy to Connor Hughes, who juggled, then juked his way to the 1.
Even when the Tomcats stopped Raceland, they stumbled. Ashland forced the Rams to punt for the first time with 8 minutes left in the third quarter, but roughed Mason Lykins to give Raceland a first down at its own 30. Nine plays later, Isaac Browning raced around right end for a touchdown and a 28-7 lead.
Browning scored again, up the middle from the 7, to cap an eight-play, 35-yard drive and make it 34-7 with 3:53 to play. Browning finished with a game-high 56 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Lundy was stellar, completing 12 of 16 passes for 180 yards. Hughes caught five of those balls for 105 yards.
Raceland plays at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Rail Cities Bowl vs. Russell (0-1) in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Ashland tries to bounce back at 7:30 p.m. Friday at home vs. Boyd County (0-1).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer for The Herald-Dispatch.
