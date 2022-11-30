Two of the more storied small school football programs in Kentucky will play for the Class 1A state championship.
Raceland (13-1) takes on Pikeville (11-2) at noon Friday at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field.
The Rams feature quarterback Logan Lundy, who has completed 122 of 196 passes for 2,213 yards and 34 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. Three receivers — Mason Lykins (36 catches, 650 yards, 11 touchdowns), Parker Fannin (28-569, nine TDs) and Connor Hughes (25-506, 8 TDs) have topped the 500-yard mark in receptions. Raceland can run the ball. Noah Wallace has carried 115 times for 871 yards and Isaac Browning 85 times for 634.
Hughes, a 5-foot-9, 150-pound wide out/defensive back, has caught eight TD passes and rushed for four scores. He also has made 37 tackles and intercepted two passes.
Wallace has 91 tackles to lead a stingy defense.
The Panthers feature a Mr. Football candidate in Blake Birchfield, who has run for 1,795 yards on 195 attempts and scored 32 touchdowns. The 6-foot, 180-pound senior leads the state in touchdowns and is seventh in rushing. Birchfield owns college scholarship offers from Centre, Denison, Hanover and Pikeville.
Isaac Duty has completed 92 of 134 passes for 1,436 yards and 20 touchdowns, with one interception.
Pikeville features a ravaging defense with four players — Carson Wright (127), Luke Ray (118), Devin DeRossett (117) and Brenden Anthony (111) — with more than 100 tackles.
Both teams beat Paintsville. Pikeville won 36-0, Raceland 38-14. The Rams edged Hazard 17-14. The Panthers drubbed the Bulldogs 52-7.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
