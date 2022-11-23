RACELAND, Ky. — Logan Lundy is a hero, but not for his considerable accomplishments on the football field.
The Raceland High School quarterback helped a couple make it out of a house fire Friday.
Don and Jenny Ratliff's home in Russell, Kentucky, caught fire. Lundy was driving by on his way to school when he saw the flames and helped Jenny Ratliff to a nearby van out of the cold and away from the fire. Lundy then acquired keys to Ratliff's car and backed it out of the garage to save it from the fire.
"It was pretty scary," Lundy said.
Nothing Louisville Holy Cross (10-3) can throw at Lundy on the football field this Friday will be as frightening or consequential as that house fire. Lundy leads the host Rams (12-1) against Cougars at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Class A state semifinals. The winner moves on to the state championship against whichever team emerges from the other semifinal featuring Pikeville (10-2) and Newport Central Catholic (11-2).
Lundy said his heroics were nothing special.
"I just did what anybody would do," the junior passer said.
Don Ratliff disagreed, calling Lundy's rescue effort "heartwarming." Raceland coach Mike Salmons agreed, but said he thinks any of his players would have responded in a similar manner.
Lundy has performed in stellar fashion on the field this season, completing 116 of 187 passes for 2,071 yards and 32 touchdowns, with eight interceptions. He also has rushed 68 times for 324 yards and six touchdowns.
Holy Cross counters with 1,400-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher Chris Perry at quarterback. The winner of the battle of quarterbacks likely will in great part determine who plays in the state championship game at noon Dec. 2 at the University of Kentucky's Kroger Field in Lexington.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
