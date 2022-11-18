Raceland's Noah Wallace (2) intercepts a pass intended for Hazard's Landon Smith (13) with Raceland's Jules Farrow (1) looking on as the Rams battle the Bulldogs in the 3rd round of the Regional Championship on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Raceland's Drew Burke (75), Clay Coldiron (51) and Isaac Brownng (28) try to tackle Hazard's Logan Thomas as the Rams battle the Bulldogs in the 3rd round of the Regional Championship on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Raceland's Logan Lundy looks to make a throw against Hazard in the 3rd round of the Regional Championship on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
Falecia Collier | For The Herald-Dispatch
Falecia Collier | For The Herald-Dispatch
Falecia Collier | For The Herald-Dispatch
Hazard's Hank Pelfrey (14) tries to block a field goal attempt by Raceland's Peyton Ison (45) as the Bulldogs battle the Rams in the 3rd round of the Regional Championship on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.
RACELAND, Ky. — Logan Lundy’s 1-yard plunge for a first down with 18 seconds to play on Friday preserved a 17-14 win for Raceland in the Class 1A football quarterfinals.
Lundy's game-sealing run came after Hazard exhausted its timeouts earlier in the second half and followed a missed 29-yard field goal attempt by the Bulldogs that would have tied the game with 2:39 to play.
Lundy said his offensive line gave him confidence he could pick up the first down that would move the Rams into the Class 1A semifinals next week. Raceland will host Louisville Holy Cross on Friday.
“Over them or under them, somehow we’re going to get the yard,” Lundy said.
Lundy’s first-down run served as redemption for an interception the senior threw at the Hazard 2-yard line with Raceland trailing 14-10 late in the third quarter. It was his only incompletion of the evening.
Following the interception, Mike Salmons’ defense limited the Bulldogs to three offensive plays and a punt rolled dead at the Hazard 47-yard line. Six plays later, Lundy scored on a 5-yard keeper for what proved to be the game-winner.
Prior to that third quarter, Raceland seemed to be in control, taking a 10-0 lead at halftime.
Peyton Ison’s 29-yard field goal capped the game’s opening drive for Raceland that lasted for 14 plays and took 7:22 off the first-quarter clock.
A fumble to start Raceland’s second drive of the game put Hazard at the Rams’ 30-yard line. The Bulldogs, however, had their own costly turnovers.
Hazard (8-5) drove to the Rams' 7 where Noah Wallace intercepted a tipped ball in the end zone. Wallace later scored with 4:32 left in the first half, setting the halftime score.
Hazard grabbed momentum following an onside kick to open the third quarter, which turned things in the Bulldogs' direction.
Two touchdown runs by Max Johnson in the third quarter gave Hazard a short-lived lead.
“We had all the momentum, but you got to give them credit,” Howard said. “They just took it and drove it.”
HAZARD 0 0 14 0 - 14
RACELAND 3 7 0 7 - 17
R – Peyton Ison 29 FG
R – Noah Wallace 1 run (Ison kick)
H – Max Johnson 5 run (Rouse kick)
H – Johnson 5 run (Sexton kick)
R – Lundy 5 run (Ison kick)
H R
First downs 15 18
Rushes-yards 29-63 37-216
Passes 15-23-1 6-7-1
Passing yards 156 55
Total yards 219 271
Fumbles-lost 1-1 2-1
Penalties-yards 8-70 6-80
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: (H) Johnson 19-49, H. Pelfrey 4-10, Blankenship 2-8, M. Pelfrey 4-(-4); (R) Wallace 15-117, Lundy 12-56, Browning 6-30, Farrow 4-13.
