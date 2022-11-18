The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RACELAND, Ky. — Logan Lundy’s 1-yard plunge for a first down with 18 seconds to play on Friday preserved a 17-14 win for Raceland in the Class 1A football quarterfinals.

Lundy's game-sealing run came after Hazard exhausted its timeouts earlier in the second half and followed a missed 29-yard field goal attempt by the Bulldogs that would have tied the game with 2:39 to play.

