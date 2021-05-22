ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Baseball teams want to leave it all on the field, but not on the bases.
Fairland (16-8) left 11 runners on base Saturday in a 4-3 loss to River Valley in a Division III sectional tournament championship high school baseball game at Roger Snyder Field. The Raiders (17-9) advance to play Meigs at 5 p.m. Monday in Bidwell, Ohio.
River Valley pitcher Chase Barber continually worked out of jams, stranding two Dragons in the first, one in the second, two in the third and fourth, three in the fifth and one in the sixth.
“At the end, I started to bring out my cutter,” said Barber, a senior righthander. “It’s usually my fastest pitch, but a little inaccurate. My fastball, sometimes I’ll leave it right down the middle.”
Barber struck out six, walked four, hit a batter and allowed six hits. He also went 2 for 3 at the plate.
“We all came together as a team, worked hard, hit the ball when it mattered and played defense when it mattered,” Barber said.
Barber was pulled with one out in the seventh after his 126th pitch. Caleb Owens whiffed the last two batters to give the Raiders their second postseason victory in the same season for the first time in school history.
“I was confident in Caleb,” Barber said. “He’s done that five games in a row or something like that. I wasn’t worried at all.”
Dragons starter Alex Rogers was perfect through 3 1/3 innings before hitting Alex Euton with a pitch. Rogers threw errantly trying to pick off Euton, sending him to second. Barber singled to left, then stole second. Isiah Harkins then singled to right to score Euton for a 1-0 lead.
Fairland tied it in the bottom of the inning when Tyler Sammons, who went 2 for 3, stole home, but River Valley struck three times in the sixth. Dalton Jones reached on an error and Euton singled to right. Barber doubled to plate Jones with the winning run. After Harkins was hit by a pitch, Joel Horner singled to left to scored Euton and Barber, making it 4-1.
The Dragons rallied with two out in the sixth when Blake Trevathan, who was 3 for 4, doubled in Brycen Hunt, then scored on a single by Cooper Cummings, setting the score.
RIVER VALLEY 000 103 0 — 4 4 1
FAIRLAND 000 102 0 — 3 6 1
Barber, Owens (7) and Euton; Rogers, Sammons (7) and Cummings.
Hitting: (RV) Barber 2-3 2B, Horner 2 RBI; (F) Trevathan 3-4 2B, Sammons 2-3.