CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — The sub was the star of the Valleyball basketball tournament Saturday.
That key backup was the Chesapeake Community Center, which welcomed the event when rain forced play inside from the outdoor courts at the RPA Memorial Park off Spring Valley Drive in Huntington.
"I'm just glad we have a place to play," said Chris Lovely, director of the community center. "That's the main thing. I love it. I love the Valleyball. I'm glad Joe Suttles brought it back."
The 3-on-3 tournament returned after a six-year hiatus. It blended seasoned veterans with newcomers. Brian Karr, 37, of Westmoreland, combined both of those categories, having last played in it when he was 18.
"I grew up watching this tournament since I was probably 5 years old," Karr said. "When they brought it back after many years, I said I have to play. It's a great community tradition. Now my son's watching me like I watched guys when I was little. I'm just glad Joe and company decided to bring it back and carry it on so we can keep this thing going."
Players were appreciative of the Chesapeake Community Center for serving as a backup facility. They ran the hardwood floor as hard as they would've Spring Valley's concrete courts. Being indoors, they didn't have to adjust shots for the wind. A few high-arching jumpers, though, bounded off the low ceiling, drawing chuckles from the crowd of several dozen in the purple bleachers.
Huntington St. Joe boys coach Todd Maynard entered a team in the tournament. He, Jacob Mollette, Jesse Muncy and Austin Salmons played in the second game of the day. Maynard reminded them he was a two-time Valleyball champion.
"About 100 pounds ago," Maynard said with a laugh. "It's good to see this thing back. I'm seeing a lot of guys I haven't seen in about 15 years. Everybody's gotten older and uglier and a little slower, but it's good to see things back."
Maynard said he appreciated Lovely and the community center staff. He said, though, he looks forward to returning to the Spring Valley courts Sunday when championships will be won.
Team Riggs has won several Valleyball titles and is set to add hardware to the trophy case.
"I'm glad they brought it back," said Team Riggs player Andy Burns. "Joe's doing a great job, even though the weather's being so bad. I hope it clears up and we can get back to the (Spring Valley) courts, because that's what it's all about, getting the community involved. Chris Lovely did a good job opening this up, and we're thankful for him."
Burns said he enjoyed watching players younger and older come together on the courts. He added that Valleyball is about having a good time, but also about winning. Especially winning.
"We always want to win first, but it's about having fun," Burns said. "We say that until we get out there, then we'll see how it goes."