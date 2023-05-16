If Tuesday were a movie, it might be titled "Puddles in the Outfield."
Rain postponed postseason high school baseball and softball games throughout the Tri-State, with most being rescheduled for Wednesday. Weather also washed out Marshall University's home baseball game versus Morehead State. That game won't be rescheduled.
The championship game of the rain-plagued West Virginia Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 baseball tournament featuring Cabell Midland at Spring Valley was postponed until 6 p.m. Wednesday. The Knights beat the Timberwolves 11-3 Monday, finishing the last two innings of a game stopped by rain on Saturday.
Spring Valley athletic director Tim George said he's thankful the schools have through Saturday to finish the series.
"We have a huge window for sectionals," George said. "There are some Class A sections with seven teams, so they have to play for a long time to get that all sorted out."
One of those Class A sectionals has Man at Buffalo baseball. Tuesday's game was rescheduled for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Also in West Virginia, the Class AAA, Region IV best-of-three series opener featuring Cabell Midland at Ripley was postponed to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"The girls are ready," Knights coach Herman Beckett said.
In Ohio, games postponed until Wednesday included Division IV baseball sectionals featuring Nelsonville-York and Ironton St. Joe, Waterford at Green, and Symmes Valley at Portsmouth Notre Dame, as well as softball district games pitting Symmes Valley against Lucasville Valley, and Manchester against Miller, at the University of Rio Grande. A Division IV district semifinal with Eastern Meigs versus Southern was was rescheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Also moved to Wednesday were the Division III baseball sectional games that had Southeastern at Chesapeake, and Coal Grove at Belpre, as well as Division II softball districts involving Fairland and Hillsboro, along with Unioto and Jackson, at Ohio University in Athens.
Division III softball district finals at Unioto High School in Chillicothe were postponed until Thursday. Those games include Portsmouth West playing Westfall at 4 p.m., followed by Ironton taking on Northwest at 6 p.m.
In Kentucky, the 64th District baseball tournament that has Boyd County at Ashland was changed to 7 p.m. Wednesday. The 63rd District title game that featured Greenup County against Raceland at Lewis County was postponed to 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
