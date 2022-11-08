SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley’s key to neutralizing Jefferson’s speedy offense Saturday might be Nicole.
The Timberwolves (8-2) haven’t signed up a girl to play cornerback. Nicole is the tropical storm predicted to drop massive amounts of water on the Tri-State this weekend. A watery grass football field makes for a slower track. Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said he hopes that benefits his team in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wolves Den.
“They’re very fast,” Dingess said of the 10th-seeded Cougars (7-3). “They’re the fastest team we’ll have played all year.”
That’s an attention-getting statement, as No. 7 Spring Valley has played speedy Huntington and Hurricane, beating both. Dingess said Jefferson is even faster than those two state powers.
The Cougars won the state 4 x 100 relay last spring and all four runners — Caleb Shelton, Isaiah Fritts, Spencer Powell and Keyshawn Robinson — play football. Robinson runs a 10.91 100-meter dash. Quarterback Dylan Harish is a capable passer on a big-play team.
“They have athletes all over the place,” Dingess said. “They’re tough to defend. We have to tackle well in space and get to the quarterback some. We can’t turn it over, and we can’t give up a bunch of big plays.”
Jefferson averages 34.1 points per game. Other than scoring 13 points in a 50-point loss to defending state champion Martinsburg, the Cougars haven’t scored fewer than 20 in any game this season.
Spring Valley, too, can throw the ball and might have to more than usual now that starting running back Bruin Booth is out with a neck injury. Dingess, though, said he’s pleased with Booth’s replacement.
“Garryk McFeeley was our junior varsity tailback and came in when Bruin was injured,” Dingess said. “He ran for 100 yards against Parkersburg and scored a touchdown last week against St. Albans. He’s played really well.”
The Timberwolves, including Dingess, have battled flu this week. Dingess said he expects a healthy team, however, come Saturday. He said his squad will need all the strength it can muster.
“It comes down to blocking and tackling,” Dingess said. “We have to do those two things well. We have to tackle well in space.”
The winner of Saturday’s contest moves on to the second round against the victor from Friday’s 7:30 p.m. contest featuring No. 15 Woodrow Wilson (6-4) at No. 2 Huntington (9-1).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
