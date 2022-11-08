The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

SPRING VALLEY — Spring Valley’s key to neutralizing Jefferson’s speedy offense Saturday might be Nicole.

The Timberwolves (8-2) haven’t signed up a girl to play cornerback. Nicole is the tropical storm predicted to drop massive amounts of water on the Tri-State this weekend. A watery grass football field makes for a slower track. Spring Valley coach Brad Dingess said he hopes that benefits his team in the first round of the Class AAA playoffs at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Wolves Den.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

