HUNTINGTON -- Rain postponed Tri-State high school baseball and softball playoff games Thursday.
"Due to all the heavy rain (Thursday) morning and predicted in the evening, softball and baseball games at Cabell Midland are moved to Friday evening," Cabell Midland athletic director Chris Parsons said.
Those games were to have pitted Spring Valley and Cabell Midland in baseball, and the Timberwolves and Lincoln County in softball, in Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 tournament elimination games. Those contests now are slated for 5:30 p.m. Friday, with championship contests set for a time to be determined on Saturday. Huntington High baseball and Cabell Midland softball already secured berths in the finals.
Also postponed was Wheelersburg's Ohio Division III softball state tournament semifinal Friday at Firestone Stadium in Akron. The Pirates (26-1) now are set to meet Sherwood Fairview (26-1), at 10 a.m. Saturday, followed by Johnstown (19-11) vs. Canfield South Range (29-3) at 12:30 p.m. The title game is slated for 4 p.m. Sunday.
The soggy weather also forced the West Virginia state tennis champions indoors, delaying play because fewer courts were available.
Baseball
HURRICANE 19, PARKERSBURG 0: Bryson Rigney went 4 for 4 with four runs batted in as the host Redskins clobbered the Big Reds in a Class AAA, Region IV, Section 2 game.
Joel Gardner, Ismael Borrero and Luke Moore knocked in three runs apiece. Rigney, Damian Witty and Reece Sutphin combined for the shutout.
SCOTT 4, WAYNE 3: The Skyhawks tied it in the sixth and won it in the seventh to win a Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 road game.
POINT PLEASANT 11, WINFIELD 2: Hunter Bush had three RBI as the host Big Blacks beat the Generals in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament.
Isaac Craddock drove in two with two hits. Joel Beattie and Tanner Mitchell each had two hits.
BUFFALO 3, SHERMAN 2: Caleb Nutter drove in a run in the top of the 11th inning to lift the Bison (17-7) over the Tide in a Class A, Region IV, Section 1 tournament game.
A.J. Kidd was the winning pitcher. Nick Roy went 3 for 4. Nutter, Carson Sanders and Bryce Downey smacked two hits apiece. Holden Allen went 3 for 3 for Sherman.
WAHAMA 11, RAVENSWOOD 10: The White Falcons (10-11) scored 11 runs in the first inning and held on for a victory over the Red Devils (6-17) in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament game in Mason, West Virginia.
Zachary Fields picked up the win and went 2 for 4 with two RBI. Ethyn Barnitz hit a grand slam. Aaron Henry earned a save and drove in two runs.
LOGAN 4, CHAPMANVILLE 0: Tyler Fenwick, Jarron Glick and Dawson Maynard combined to strike out 13 Tigers as the Wildcats won a Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 home game. Maynard hit a two-run home run.
Softball
POINT PLEASANT 2, WINFIELD 1: The fourth-seeded Big Blacks (16-10) stunned the top-seed and homestanding Generals (18-5) in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 tournament.
Point Pleasant, no-hit by Winfield earlier this season, scored twice in the fifth inning to break a scoreless tie. Tayah Fetty homered and Rylee Cochran scored on an error. Winfield's Lola Barber homered in the sixth to set the score.
Krysten Stroud earned the win. Fetty and Emma Harbour each whacked two hits Barber had two hits.
WAHAMA 9, RAVENSWOOD 4: The White Falcons (21-4) beat the Red Devils (14-15) in a Class A, Region IV, Section 2 tournament game in Hartford, West Virginia.
Mikie Lieving whiffed eight to secure the win. Amber Wolfe was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI. Emma Knapp went 2 for 3 and Emma Gibbs 2 for 4. Deborah Miller homered. Hattie Kennedy and Brooke Meadows each went 2 for 4 for Ravenswood.